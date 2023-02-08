Read full article on original website
Related
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Archaeologists uncovered a number of artifacts, including “rare traces of woodworking.”
Humans Had a Surprising Technique to Kill Giant Cows 60,000 Years Ago
Research at an ancient hunting site in Israel has revealed how prehistoric humans took down huge, extinct cattle that could weigh more than 2,200 pounds.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
Oldest Stone Tools Ever Found Were Not Made by Human Hands, Study Suggests
Archaeologists have revealed what could be the oldest stone tools ever found, and they think someone other than our closest Homo ancestors may have made them. Unearthed in 2016 at Nyayanga, Kenya, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the ancient implements fit with the design of the Oldowan toolkit, the name given to the earliest kinds of stone tools made by human-like hands.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
Archaeologists Discover a Massive Sword That Protected Against the Devil
Not all weapons are meant to be used against other people. Some people in Japan believed that we needed them to fight evil spirits on occasion. During excavations of a 1,600-year-old burial mound near Tara, in the Saga prefecture, researchers discovered a 2.3-meter-long iron sword. The sword was so huge that scholars believe it was exclusively used to protect the corpse from evil spirits.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings
Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Upworthy
Furniture conservator stuns archaeologists by decoding 20,000-year-old ice age cave drawings
Fellow historians and archaeologists have lauded a London furniture conservator for deciphering significant Ice Age cave drawings. Ben Bacon examined 20,000-year-old markings and found it to be a reference to the lunar calendar. Many of the oldest cave drawings can be found in France and Spain, and they tell archaeologists about the various lifestyles that existed during the Ice Age. They are scrawled on the cave walls and range from daily activities to the routines of hunters and gatherers during that time. According to BBC, this discovery made by Bacon led to the revelation that early Europeans documented the timing of animal reproductive cycles.
The rare Japanese wolf, thought to be extinct, has now been sighted and has given further hope to its existence.
The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0