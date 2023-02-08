ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
ScienceAlert

Oldest Stone Tools Ever Found Were Not Made by Human Hands, Study Suggests

Archaeologists have revealed what could be the oldest stone tools ever found, and they think someone other than our closest Homo ancestors may have made them. Unearthed in 2016 at Nyayanga, Kenya, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the ancient implements fit with the design of the Oldowan toolkit, the name given to the earliest kinds of stone tools made by human-like hands.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archaeologists Discover a Massive Sword That Protected Against the Devil

Not all weapons are meant to be used against other people. Some people in Japan believed that we needed them to fight evil spirits on occasion. During excavations of a 1,600-year-old burial mound near Tara, in the Saga prefecture, researchers discovered a 2.3-meter-long iron sword. The sword was so huge that scholars believe it was exclusively used to protect the corpse from evil spirits.
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings

Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Upworthy

Furniture conservator stuns archaeologists by decoding 20,000-year-old ice age cave drawings

Fellow historians and archaeologists have lauded a London furniture conservator for deciphering significant Ice Age cave drawings. Ben Bacon examined 20,000-year-old markings and found it to be a reference to the lunar calendar. Many of the oldest cave drawings can be found in France and Spain, and they tell archaeologists about the various lifestyles that existed during the Ice Age. They are scrawled on the cave walls and range from daily activities to the routines of hunters and gatherers during that time. According to BBC, this discovery made by Bacon led to the revelation that early Europeans documented the timing of animal reproductive cycles.
Cristoval Victorial

The rare Japanese wolf, thought to be extinct, has now been sighted and has given further hope to its existence.

The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy