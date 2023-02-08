Read full article on original website
Mega Millions $50 million jackpot (02/10/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
Someone won the big Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday’s drawing. So tonight, Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. ET, you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I...
bet365 Ohio bonus code delivers Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for SB LVII
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our bet365 promo code, new customers in Ohio looking to place a wager on any sporting event in February 2023 can receive a...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday? One Pa. convenience store will be serving it up
Super Bowl Sunday figures to be a long one for a whole lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans, and it looks like Wawa is doing its part to make sure they all make it through the final whistle of the big game. That’s because the convenience store is offering free coffee...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes
Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year the tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012-2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
Pennsylvania Treasury changing pre-paid debit cards for unemployment, workers' insurance funds
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're one of the many Pennsylvanians that get a pre-paid debit card for unemployment compensation or state workers' insurance funds, changes are coming. The Pennsylvania State Treasury Department is going from the current "Bank-Relia" cards to "Money Network" pre-paid debit cards that will be issued by My Banking Direct. The new cards will be mailed to recipients beginning early next month. They're informing those with the cards to use any outstanding balances as they will not transfer to the new cards. Full details can be found on the treasury's website at this link.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
Click10.com
Florida Lottery: Woman claims $2 million Powerball prize from October drawing
A 33-year-old woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize this week for a drawing that was held last October, Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday. According to Lottery officials, the drawing was held on Oct. 29. $700 million jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday night. NOW PLAYING. Winning $2 billion Powerball...
abc27.com
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
$1M lottery ticket sold at Florida Circle K
A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken
The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
