ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes

Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year the tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012-2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury changing pre-paid debit cards for unemployment, workers' insurance funds

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're one of the many Pennsylvanians that get a pre-paid debit card for unemployment compensation or state workers' insurance funds, changes are coming. The Pennsylvania State Treasury Department is going from the current "Bank-Relia" cards to "Money Network" pre-paid debit cards that will be issued by My Banking Direct. The new cards will be mailed to recipients beginning early next month. They're informing those with the cards to use any outstanding balances as they will not transfer to the new cards. Full details can be found on the treasury's website at this link. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken

The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy