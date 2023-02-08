HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're one of the many Pennsylvanians that get a pre-paid debit card for unemployment compensation or state workers' insurance funds, changes are coming. The Pennsylvania State Treasury Department is going from the current "Bank-Relia" cards to "Money Network" pre-paid debit cards that will be issued by My Banking Direct. The new cards will be mailed to recipients beginning early next month. They're informing those with the cards to use any outstanding balances as they will not transfer to the new cards. Full details can be found on the treasury's website at this link.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO