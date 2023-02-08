Read full article on original website
Related
Royals Review
NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)
A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster belonging to company founder and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, and what's left of the car may still be in orbit today.
Five years ago, SpaceX launched a Roadster into space. Where is it now?
On February 6, 2018, SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster and a spacesuit-clad mannequin into space onboard its Falcon Heavy rocket. Presuming that the harshness of space hasn't decimated the duo, the question is, where is the payload five years since its launch? The answer will blow your mind. Back in...
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
petapixel.com
Mysterious Green Laser Beams Over Hawaii Came from Chinese Satellite
Mysterious green laser beams that appeared over the night sky in Hawaii have been pinned on a Chinese satellite. On January 28, the Subaru telescope camera on the summit of Mauna Kea captured streaks of green laser beams that some likened to The Matrix code. Initially, the Japanese scientists who...
Mysterious Russian satellite breaks up, creates cloud of space debris
A mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in early January, creating a cloud of debris that could orbit Earth for a hundred years or more. The Kosmos 2499 spacecraft fell apart on January 3, according to a social media post from the U.S. Space Force, which tracks orbital debris. It brings...
msn.com
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes
According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System
Astronomers from the University of Sheffield discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the Solar System, according to a press release. The discovery calls into question current theories about how ring systems are formed since the ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems.
scitechdaily.com
Saturn’s Rings Are Acting Strange – Hubble Captures Mysterious “Spokes”
Mysterious Features Were First Seen Decades Ago by Voyager Spacecraft. Since their discovery by NASA’s Voyager mission in the 1980s, temporary “spoke” features across Saturn’s rings have fascinated scientists, yet eluded explanation. They have been observed in the years preceding and following the planet’s equinox, becoming more prominent as the date approaches.
Starship is ‘highly likely’ to launch in March after passing key test
In a first, SpaceX's massive Starship rocket powered all 31 of its next-generation Raptor engines simultaneously. Though it didn't launch skyward, the successful "static fire" engine test, carried out yesterday, February 9, at 4:13 pm EST (2113 GMT), is a massive milestone for SpaceX. Starship just aced what is arguably...
Watch: Powerful solar flare knocks out shortwave radio across Pacific
A medium-intensity solar flare briefly knocked out shortwave radio communication over the Pacific Ocean in the evening hours of February 7. The flare originated from the sunspot AR3213, which is currently facing the Earth. Sunspots are areas of high magnetic field intensity capable of temporarily halting the convection process on...
msn.com
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
Futurism
Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test
It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
Tiny black holes can compress Mount Everest into an atom size
One of the most intriguing predictions of Einstein’s general theory of relativity is the existence of black holes: astronomical objects with gravitational fields so strong that not even light can escape them. When a sufficiently massive star runs out of fuel, it explodes, and the remaining core collapses, leading...
Starship will likely launch to orbit for the first time in March
"Success is far from certain, but excitement is guaranteed."
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard’s testing phase and new updates
Google has announced new updates across its platforms, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its search engine in an event held in Paris on Wednesday. Starting with language translation, the firm has now added 24+ new languages, which reach more than 300 million people around the world. According to the firm, the 'translate' feature is now being used by over one billion people.
NASA's Curiosity rover spots a foot-long meteorite on Mars
On January 27, or the 3,724th Martian day of the mission, NASA's Curiosity rover found a unique-looking rover. Made of iron nickel and nicknamed Cacao, the meteorite was a foot across (30 centimeters) and discovered in the "sulfate-bearing unit". The next day, Curiosity repositioned itself and took better images of the meteorite.
The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming
The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0