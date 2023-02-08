ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Royals Review

NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
petapixel.com

Mysterious Green Laser Beams Over Hawaii Came from Chinese Satellite

Mysterious green laser beams that appeared over the night sky in Hawaii have been pinned on a Chinese satellite. On January 28, the Subaru telescope camera on the summit of Mauna Kea captured streaks of green laser beams that some likened to The Matrix code. Initially, the Japanese scientists who...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes

According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
scitechdaily.com

Saturn’s Rings Are Acting Strange – Hubble Captures Mysterious “Spokes”

Mysterious Features Were First Seen Decades Ago by Voyager Spacecraft. Since their discovery by NASA’s Voyager mission in the 1980s, temporary “spoke” features across Saturn’s rings have fascinated scientists, yet eluded explanation. They have been observed in the years preceding and following the planet’s equinox, becoming more prominent as the date approaches.
MARYLAND STATE
Futurism

Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test

It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
TEXAS STATE
Interesting Engineering

Tiny black holes can compress Mount Everest into an atom size

One of the most intriguing predictions of Einstein’s general theory of relativity is the existence of black holes: astronomical objects with gravitational fields so strong that not even light can escape them. When a sufficiently massive star runs out of fuel, it explodes, and the remaining core collapses, leading...
Interesting Engineering

Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard’s testing phase and new updates

Google has announced new updates across its platforms, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its search engine in an event held in Paris on Wednesday. Starting with language translation, the firm has now added 24+ new languages, which reach more than 300 million people around the world. According to the firm, the 'translate' feature is now being used by over one billion people.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Curiosity rover spots a foot-long meteorite on Mars

On January 27, or the 3,724th Martian day of the mission, NASA's Curiosity rover found a unique-looking rover. Made of iron nickel and nicknamed Cacao, the meteorite was a foot across (30 centimeters) and discovered in the "sulfate-bearing unit". The next day, Curiosity repositioned itself and took better images of the meteorite.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy