San Antonio Book Festival's Get Lit event series to feature Token Black Girl author Danielle Prescod

As part of the free event series Get Lit, the San Antonio Book Festival is bringing Danielle Prescod, author of the memoirto the Alamo CityA 15-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry, Prescod was recently the style director of BET.com and is the cofounder of 2BG Consulting, which helps fashion and beauty brands and influencers in implementing anti-racist communication strategies .Prescod's blunt memoiris about growing up as a Black girl in a white community and how whitewashed media and beauty standards influenced her. In the book, she reflects on her experiences in the beauty and fashion world and how they shaped both her life and career, as well as how she cultivated a controlled and impeccable image by " venturing into the belly of the beast."The event on Feb. 16 will feature Prescod in conversation with Cynthia Freeman Gibbs, the San Antonio-based author of theseries and co-author of the United Black Writers Association'sThe event will be followed by a book signing at 8 p.m. with book sales from Nowhere Bookshop.