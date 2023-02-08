ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare to Swoon Over the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

If you're craving new fashion trends, then look no further. New York Fashion Week kicked off to a satisfying start on Feb. 10, with designers from all over serving a scrumptious assortment of fabulous clothes from the fall/winter 2023 collections. Case in point? Christian Siriano brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with whimsical pieces straight out of a fairy tale, while Prabal Gurung created risqué gowns for those entering their villain era.
Alix Earle, Remi Bader and More Influencers' NYFW Takeovers Will Keep You Scrolling For More

Your FYP is about to be a lot more fabulous in the next few days. Why, you ask? The biggest and brightest influencers from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are turning New York Fashion Week into their very own runways. With designers showcasing their fall/winter 2023 collections between Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, creators like Remi Bader, Alix Earle and Kit Keenan (just to name a few) have dressed to impress as they eye next season's hottest clothes.
