Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is His Idol: “The Guy Didn’t Have A Prime, He’s Been In His Prime For 20 Years.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Nikola Jokic recognized the greatness of LeBron James and talked about LBJ being an idol.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is getting his well-earned flowers from people in and around the NBA world after he broke the all-time scoring record and is now going to leave a near-impossible mountain for players in the future to climb.

Fans have reacted by calling James the GOAT , while players were also quick to send out their best wishes for LBJ after he become the record holder. It's arguably the greatest regular season record of all time and the statistic that even a casual fan of the sport will know.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nikola Jokic is ramping up to possibly win a third consecutive MVP this season. Players like James set a very impressive example for players like Jokic and others in the future. Jokic agrees and says LeBron is someone athletes around the world should idolize.

“Nobody in the near future will do what he did. It’s a great accomplishment, of course. I think the guy didn’t have a prime, he’s been in his prime for 20 years. It's something that ot a lot of people can do that in a sport. If you wanna have an idol or someone to look up to, because the guy is always leading and playing consistently for 20 years, winning championships, and MVPs, he's the guy you look up to. "

James has been called the perfect role model many times before. Considering players coming into the league now were born after LeBron's 2003 debuted means many of them will get a chance to face a titan of basketball that they have likely heard of their entire life.

LeBron James Making His GOAT Case Even Stronger

LeBron James took a big step towards being considered Michael Jordan's equal in the GOAT debate, with some even claiming he has surpassed MJ with this incredible triumph. However, it isn't fair to compare this accomplishment to what MJ achieved.

Jordan won 6 titles with two 3-peats, an accomplishment that may never be matched or broken. However, titles are a team accomplishment, even though MJ was the one driving it. The all-time scoring leader is an individual accomplishment, something James might have for the rest of his life.

Apples shouldn't be compared to oranges. Even though James referred to himself as the GOAT twice last night, that isn't the standard he or MJ should be appreciated or remembered by. They're absolute legends of the game in their respective right, and their comparison will never yield a satisfactory or objective answer. It depends on who you got, and neither is an incorrect answer.

Comments / 13

Grabthembythepussy
1d ago

This dude is still being compared with elite young players in the NBA at 38 years old. That's says everything.

