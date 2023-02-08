LeBron James Speaks On Where The All-Time Leading Scorer Record Ranks Among His Greatest Accomplishments

LeBron James was asked where he would rank becoming the all-time leading scorer among his greatest accomplishments.

The 2022-23 season hasn't gone to plan for LeBron James, but that doesn't mean there aren't any reasons to celebrate. He is playing at an extremely high level, and on Tuesday night, he added to his already impressive list of accomplishments.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time leading scorer in what was one of the most iconic moments in sports. LeBron gave quite an emotional speech after breaking the record, as he has said time and time again just how big of a deal it is to him.

The picture of him shooting that fadeaway jumper to break the record has gone viral , and the NBA also put out a picture with LeBron holding a piece of paper with the number 38,390.

LeBron gave his thoughts on the GOAT debate in the postgame media session, stating that he would pick himself at no. 1 if he was a GM . He was then asked where this latest accomplishment ranks for him, and James made it clear that it won't rank above his championships.

"I don't know. The championships sit at the top because I’m a team-first guy when it comes to understanding that you can’t be great in this league without great teammates, great coaches that prepare yourselves every single day to be great. So, the championships will always sit at the top for me because that's just where I come from. I come from playing championship basketball since the first day I ever played organized basketball when I was 8 years old, so that would always sit at the top."

That is the right mindset to have, as at the end of the day, team sports are about winning, with individual feats very much being secondary to it. For him, his 4 championships would always rank above this record, his 4 MVPs, and all of his All-NBA selections. LeBron is also confident that he can still lead any group of players to multiple championships , and the Los Angeles Lakers would be hoping that he and Anthony Davis can lead them to glory.

LeBron James Talked About His Record-Breaking Shot

LeBron understandably had a whole lot to say after this historic night. There were a lot of predictions in the lead-up to this game on what would be the shot that ultimately gets him the record, with many expecting him to go for the sky hook. LeBron spoke about not going for that shot and opting for the fadeaway after the game.

"I know lot of people wanted me to go to the sky hook to break the record or one of my signature dunks. But my fadeaway is a signature play as well and I was able to get it and it touched nothing but the bottom of the net."

He had been practicing that sky hook for a while and attempted it pre-game as well , which is why many felt that he would attempt to break the record with it. Ultimately, he went with the flow of the game, and that fadeaway was a thing of beauty as well.

