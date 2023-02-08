Ask the RGJ: Why does NV Energy's app show electrical usage during power outages?

• Question: Why does NV Energy’s app show electricity being used under “actual daily usage” even when the power is out?

• Short answer: Reports of electrical usage can be inaccurate during and after power outages. Eventually, the actual usage should sync with the usage shown on individual customers' online accounts.

The reader who asked this question says her account still doesn't show the correct usage more than a month later, but NV Energy tells her it's being worked on.

Billing is not affected and is based on the correct usage, NV Energy said.

Original question

A reader in Wellington – an unincorporated town in Lyon County about 80 miles south of Reno – wrote to the RGJ:

“I am one of the many residents from the Topaz Lake/Smith Valley area that was without power over (New Year’s Eve) and for several days.

“Lately, residents of this area have been talking with one another about our power bills from NV Energy during the outage. Practically ALL of us are being charged for electricity usage during days when we had no electricity at all due to the extended outage.”

She sent a screenshot showing usage on Jan. 1 and 2 — two days when heavy, wet snow on New Year’s Eve knocked out power to thousands of Northern Nevadans.

When I asked what NV Energy had told her about the problem, she said, “Unfortunately, my calling them just results in ‘we're experiencing heavy call volume’ and then just endless hold music without a live person answering. After an hour, I had to hang up to go attend to appointments."

Neighbors facing the same situation reported that when they finally got through to NV Energy customer service, they were told to file a dispute. She said this seemed odd that customers would have to file a dispute to keep from being charged for a product that wasn't provided.

“More concerning to me is that nearly all the homes and businesses out in this area have been upgraded to these alleged ‘smart meters.’ If there was no electricity flowing to these meters, how were they coming up with measurements of usage? Are the smart meters ‘manufacturing' numbers/usage?”

NV Energy response

I contacted Katie Nannini at NV Energy to learn more and – with permission – shared the reader's address so that NV Energy engineers could look more closely at what happened. Here’s a lightly edited version of our email communication:

Why would someone’s NV Energy app show “actual daily usage” at typical levels despite a power outage?

The “actual daily usage” information in MyAccount is designed to help customers understand their usage for awareness and to help assist with energy efficiency and money-saving measures. Though data is collected in real time, when disruptions like outages occur, challenges with the communications system can impact MyAccount information.

NV Energy’s bills consist of a system of smart meters that remotely collect customer usage data in real time.

The smart meters not only deliver usage data, but also deliver notifications if there is a disruption, a power outage or power restoration.

Under perfect conditions, where the communication between the smart meter and the data system is at 100%, the usage is populated into MyAccount display so the customers can view the usage.

Although smart meters collect data on 15-minute intervals and report that data to MyAccount, NV Energy does not bill a standard residential customer based on the interval data.

In the instance of the customer who contacted you, the power outage also affected the communication with the customer’s meter. Although the customer’s power was restored on Jan. 2, communication to the data system was not restored until Jan. 9. At that point, the usage data for the prior days was backfilled into NV Energy’s system.

If the reading is inaccurate, will they get a refund?

Customers should not incur billable charges for usage during a power outage. If a customer has a specific question or concern about their bill from the New Year’s Eve outage, they should call customer service at 775-834-4444.

Billing calculations are done by subtracting the meter reads at the end of the billing cycle from the meter reads at the beginning of the billing cycle to determine total consumption.

Again, although smart meters collect data on 15-minute intervals and report that data to MyAccount, NV Energy does not bill a standard residential customer based on the interval data.

What causes the data to become incorrect and how long does it take to get corrected?

When information from a 15-minute read does not make it through the communication system, it is populated as a zero. That does not mean that the customer had zero usage, it just means that the information is not available yet.

That zero will eventually be replaced by a positive number. During a power outage, the meter will experience “power failed,” which sends a notification to our system. When power is restored, the meter is back online and sends a notification to our system. These two notifications are indicators that there is no usage during this time and our system does not estimate.

Again, in this instance, the customer’s power was restored on Jan. 2, but the data system was not restored until Jan. 9. The actual usage data for the prior days began being backfilled into NV Energy’s system once the data system was restored.

Unfortunately, this is not instantaneous; it can take some time for all the data to populate into MyAccount. Missing data is updated continuously within the billing period, often within a couple of days, sometimes longer.

Follow-up with reader

After getting NV Energy’s response, I asked the reader – more than a month after power was restored – whether the usage reported on her app had synced up, as NV Energy said should happen.

She responded Tuesday, “My personal use is still not showing accurately, but they have assured me they are working on it.”

She said her usage for Dec. 31 shows all-day usage, even though she lost power about 2 p.m.

New Year’s Day correctly shows no power usage, but the next two days show full-day usage even though power was not restored until the evening of Jan. 3.

“I have taken their word that they are working on it because earlier it showed usage all the way through, and now it shows the (January) 1st being without power,” she said by email. “Progress, I assume!"

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Ask the RGJ: Why does NV Energy's app show electrical usage during power outages?