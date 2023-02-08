ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 lawns and driveways later, three sisters complete challenge to help others

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Three sisters from Reno did not let the abundance of snow last month deter them from making a difference in the community.

Instead, they utilized the snow to complete their 50-yard challenge, and now the girls will be honored by the city of Reno and then get to meet the Nevada women’s basketball team before the Pack's game against New Mexico at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In mid-January, Larissa, Leila and Liv Gorton completed the national 50-yard challenge conceived by Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care, which is based in Alabama.

Participants had to mow or shovel snow from 50 lawns and driveways, for no charge.

The Gorton sisters started off doing the Challenge in 2019. But then the pandemic hit in 2020, which halted their efforts. Then, one of the girls required knee surgery.

When the first of several snowstorms hit Northern Nevada starting in December, they decided shoveling driveways was a great way to complete the task.

In total, they mowed lawns and shoveled driveways for 50 elderly or disabled people, single parents and veterans in the community. The three sisters will be honored by the Reno City Council at the meeting on Wednesday.

Liv said she thought the 50-yard challenge would be easy at first.

“I was wrong. Hours upon hours of work to help one person’s house. I wanted to give up, but then I thought, ‘We’ve come this far and I can help a few more people.’ Now, three years and 10 months later, we did it,” she said.

Rodney Smith Jr. will also be at the city council meeting to present the girls with a new lawnmower, a leaf blower and a weed whacker.

The sisters said they probably won't do another 50-yard challenge, but they do plan to help take care of their neighbors' lawns.

The sisters’ mother, Rebecca Gorton, said she heard about Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service through a childhood friend. She said her family often volunteered at a variety of charities when they lived in California several years ago.

The three sisters did all the mowing and shoveling together and it only counted toward the goal of 50 when all three were working together at a home.

Of the 50 units they completed, 31 were shoveling snow off driveways and sidewalks. Gorton said lawns are getting harder to find and maintain now as many people are trying to not use so much water.

“We would just do whatever they needed, because the people who asked us to come were direly in need of some help,” Rebecca Gorton said. “They couldn’t physically do it.”

She let the community know about the girls' effort through a Facebook page and word of mouth.

They traveled throughout Reno and Sparks and also had a few jobs in the Virginia foothills.

Larissa is 17, Leila turned 16 last month and Liv is 14. They go to online school through the Northstar Online Schools, which they started before the pandemic.

Larissa said helping others runs in their family and the challenge was a new way to accomplish that.

“The smiles and thanks from those who we helped, helped to motivate me to bring even more happiness to those around me,” she said.

Liv agreed that seeing people light up after receiving help was the reward.

“What kept me going was people's reaction. Seeing how happy and thankful people were when we finished was the perfect payment,” she said

Doing online school allowed them to go out to help people during the daytime, then do schoolwork in the afternoons and evenings.

Rodney Smith said there are several other young people in Nevada attempting the 50-yard challenge and at least one brother duo also competed the challenge a few years ago.

Smith, who lives in Alabama, relies on donations to keep his venture going and supplying lawn equipment.

“Just donations from good people around America help support all this,” he said.

He started it in 2015 when he saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn and he pulled over to help.

Smith travels around the country mowing lawns and donating equipment. He was in Idaho earlier this week, before traveling to Reno to meet the sisters before Wednesday’s city council ceremony.

Jim Krajewski covers college, high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 50 lawns and driveways later, three sisters complete challenge to help others

