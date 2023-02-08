Dead Space remake review: Oh no, here we go again - Technobubble Gaming

As I sat late at night in my living room with the lights turned off and the eerie quiet of Dead Space unfolding right in front of my eyes, a question popped in my mind.

“Why am I doing this to myself again?”

It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times while playing horror games over the years.

Review: Is Forspoken really as bad as some say?

Resident Evil. Silent Hill. F.E.A.R. Amnesia. P.T.

Every single time, I played them late at night with the lights turned off. And every single time, I experienced regret and anxiety as I gamely soldiered on to do my job, which, strangely enough, is what playing video games is sometimes.

As a kid with an active imagination, I’ve always hated horror movies. I blame my aunts and uncles who made me watch movies like Carrie or Friday the 13th while I held out hope that they’d then put in Neverending Story or The Last Starfighter once they’ve gotten all the jump scares out of their system.

Eventually, I’d get over my fear of gory slasher films and thought I was fine. Then I watched the Japanese version of The Ring. I had nightmares about the television in my room for months — and I was a grown adult, to boot. It made me realize that it was not necessarily the horror that scared me but the psychological stuff that made my active imagination go wild.

I guess you can say that I am my own worst enemy.

So wait, why am I doing this to myself again?

And now we return to our regularly scheduled program

So here I am in 2023 playing the Dead Space Remake.

Spoiler alert: This ain’t gonna end well. For me, especially.

Forget the ending. This isn’t going well during the middle part either.

As someone who plays a lot of video games due to work, I actually tend to forget a lot of things about the games I play as I constantly move on to the next one. Despite that, I still have vivid memories of the terror I felt while playing Dead Space 2. Case in point: I not-so-fondly remember the fact that the fastest death I’ve ever experienced in a videogame happened in Dead Space 2. I got killed so fast — just mere seconds after gaining control of protagonist Isaac Hayes — as I was unceremoniously impaled by a Necromorph while I helplessly ran away in a freaking straightjacket.

I was like, “oh, come on, man!”

Still I ended up loving Dead Space 2. Like, a lot.

Which makes it kind of funny and sad that I never played the original Dead Space. I even played the more action-oriented Dead Space 3, which is generally considered the weakest of the trilogy, not just overall but from a suspense-thriller standpoint.

But I never got to Dead Space 1.

Given how some contend that the first Dead Space was arguably the best of the three from a psychological horror and immersion standpoint, it’s certainly odd that I somehow just never experienced it.

Regardless it’s a 15-year oversight that I now get to rectify with this year’s Dead Space remake.

Granted, I was skeptical at first.

For every excellent redo like Final Fantasy VII Remake, you have a bunch of remastered turds out there that do the bare minimum and stink of a cash grab. What side of that equation will Dead Space fall under, I wondered?

Fortunately, it didn’t take long to find out that answer to that question.

Dead Space comes alive in this remake

As Isaac and his fellow crew members from the Kellion shuttle approached the eerily quiet planet cracker Ishimura in space, it’s apparent that this version of Dead Space was going to be different.

Instead of the classic graphics from the original game, which I looked into prior to doing my review, 2023’s Dead Space featured visuals with new character models and environs boasting much more detail as well as vastly improved textures. Isaac’s engineer suit alone was filled with lots of new doodads and extra little touches that attract the eye.

In short, the Dead Space remake is quite the looker.

As a result, I actually wasted a lot of time in the beginning of the game just walking around and looking at walls, ceilings and floors to pick up little details here and there. I was actually curious — and excited — to see what game studio Motive had done to the place. Kudos to EA, by the way, for letting Motive do its thing and implementing an excellent vision of a modernized Dead Space. EA has certainly garnered its fair share of criticism over the years but this is one example of things done right as far as the final product. Hopefully, it’s a sign of more things to come.

Going back to the visuals, monster body parts now start shedding chunks of flesh that peel off as you shoot at them, leading to a more realistic and even more disturbing vibe for the combat. The remake also gets rid of the loading times from the original, making it feel like a constant seamless adventure. This was especially great for immersion, though maybe not as good for my frayed nerves as I couldn’t catch a much needed breather a lot of times.

Audio also gets a nice improvement, not just in terms of the ambient sound but also the addition of more voice acting. The latter might not sound like much, no pun intended, but it further adds to the immersion that is a big part of this game.

The developers could’ve just stopped there and already come out ahead. Instead, they upped the ante even more by adding new gameplay and features to what was already a good game.

Accessing certain areas, for example, now requires you to route power to one place while removing it from another. This requires you to make a choice that actually has a direct effect on the gameplay. Should you route power to the lights so you’re not left in the dark at the cost of not having oxygen and having limited time to go through an area? Or should you route power to the oxygen generators so you can breathe easy but also be stark blind except for Isaac’s little flashlight and some small patches of light?

Zero gravity sections, meanwhile, now offer more freedom as Isaac can hover and explore such areas better. Isaac’s weapons also must now be acquired while exploring instead of just buying them from the store. This makes getting the weapons an integral part of core gameplay experience as opposed to just something you unlock along the way.

Just as the zero gravity sections were fine-tuned to be more in line with the later games in the series, some weapons were also fine-tuned to improve their feel. While there were certainly complaints about the newer Dead Space games gravitating more toward action, one thing they did right was how the weapons performed.

There are just so many things that changed in the Dead Space remake — and for the better — that even folks who played the original to death have a reason to come back to this one again.

Once again, kudos to those behind the game for taking the time and doing the right thing by going straight ahead to doing a great remake instead of milking the game first with a poorly done PS4 and Xbox One remaster, then a poorly done PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remaster and so forth. Fans deserve better than that and it’s actually heartening to see players respected by skipping some of the nonsense that has pervaded in the industry over the years.

It’s actually really great to see a win like this for gamers, especially for fans of the Dead Space franchise.

So is the Dead Space remake still scary?

By the way, if the story is a big part of video games for you, then you’ll love the narrative changes in the Dead Space remake.

Bringing an engineer to a gunfight fought with jury-rigged engineering tools has always been one of the more interesting things about Dead Space and that holds even more true with the remake. Seeing the toll the experience gradually takes on Isaac, who starts out as a hopeful human being who’s just looking forward to being reunited with a loved one, is certainly one of the more fascinating aspects of Dead Space’s tragic story.

The main campaign is even more fleshed out in the remake and you get even more insights into Isaac and his relationships as well as the other characters in the game. On top of that, the remake also adds side stories that actually further add to the plot instead of being a lazy fetch quest that you have to check off.

This has been a big complaint of mine, especially in a lot of open world games. I just think it’s funny that a game that isn’t even open world like Dead Space ends up doing a better job with side quests than games in a genre that heavily depend on questing.

Of course, in addition to the actual narrative, a big part of Dead Space that also helps drive the story it tells is the ambiance. So how does the remake do in this regard?

Overall, I’d say it does quite well.

In addition to the improved audio and sound effects, the game also does a better job with the lighting — or the lack thereof. The game does an especially good job with mixing light and shadow, resulting in more eerie-looking environments.

In fact, it’s the Dead Space remake’s overall ambience that causes me the most anxiety and dread when playing the game.

The funny thing is that facing necromorphs and systematically slicing them up isn’t even really that frightening for me anymore. Maybe I’ve been desensitized from years of fighting just about every kind of monster out there in all sorts of games. Instead, the scary part about Dead Space is when there’s nothing around you. That’s when my imagination starts to run wild and I end up scaring myself more than any necromorph ever could as I concoct all sorts of scary scenarios in my mind.

This applies to the sound as well. Although the game uses sound to build up the tension and scare you, some of the biggest scares I’ve had happened when there was barely any sound at all.

These include times when I’d just be walking around and a necromorph’s pointy appendages pop up on the edge of the screen behind me with nary a peep or warning. It’s not even a jump scare. The thing just basically straight-up walked up to me without me realizing it.

Then there’s the opposite of that where the sound of explosions and alarm klaxons causes me to panic and run around like a frightened chicken. I guess what I really want to say is, put on some good headphones, turn the lights off and play Dead Space in the dark. It just might prove to be a frighteningly good experience.

Final thoughts on Dead Space Remake

Dead Space is a perfect example of how a classic game can get new life with the right treatment. Not only does it polish up the game for modern audiences with remade and vastly improved visuals, it also throws in new gameplay additions while keeping the feel that made the original so special. The changes are not only great for newcomers who never played the original, they’re also great for Dead Space veterans who want to experience the game again in a new way. Now bring on the remake of Dead Space 2.

Rating: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Cost: $69.99; PS5 (reviewed), XBOX, PC

$69.99; PS5 (reviewed), XBOX, PC More details: Official Dead Space site

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Dead Space remake review: Oh no, here we go again - Technobubble Gaming