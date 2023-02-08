ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says he will not seek reelection

By James Tutten
 3 days ago

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles announced Wednesday that he is not seeking reelection.

Cowles said he plans to retire at the end of his current term on Jan. 6, 2025.

“It has been the role of a lifetime to be trusted by the citizens of Orange County to conduct secure election with the highest standards of integrity,” Cowles said in a statement. “After a fulfilling 33 years (which will be 35 years at the end of the term), first as chief deputy and now supervisor, it is time to pass the torch and retire to private life and enjoy time with my wife and four grandsons.”

Officials said Cowles has been an integral part the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office since 1989.

Prior to joining the elections team as chief deputy, he served thirteen years on the staff of the Central Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America, officials said.

According to a new release, Cowles was elected as the Orange County Supervisor of Elections in 1996 and has been re-elected in every election since.

