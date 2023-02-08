ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rounding up Super Bowl 2023 commercials

By Jeremy Willis
 3 days ago

Between the football, food and halftime show for Super Bowl XLVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles , we get commercials. From the hilarious to the ethereal, we'll get ads of all kinds.

Some 30-second commercials have sold for as much as $7 million, according to Fox , which is broadcasting the game. That's a record price for ads that might be either unnoticed or remembered for a long time.

According to Google Trends research, Doritos has made ads that people keep coming back to. Doritos' 2011 , 2012 and 2016 commercials are among the 10 most-searched Super Bowl commercials. The tortilla chip brand's 2023 ad features musician and actor Jack Harlow.

Read more: How to bet the Super Bowl

This year's Super Bowl ads feature athletes, actors, musicians and more. Here's a look at some of the commercials.

Serena is everywhere

Serena Williams , the 23-time Grand Slam champion, had a stunner of a cameo in a commercial during last year's Super Bowl. This year, she's front and center.

She stars in Remy Martin's "Inch by Inch" ad and is part of a star-studded Michelob Ultra ad parodying "Caddyshack" that features Williams with "Succession" star Brian Cox, the Miami Heat 's Jimmy Butler , WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike , World Cup champion Alex Morgan , boxer Canelo Alvarez and former NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo taking Bill Murray's role as Carl.

Gronk's kick

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a staple at recent Super Bowls -- either as a player (he has four rings) or partier (he has hosted his own party at the event). Now he has to make a kick.

The Mannings

More nostalgia

Remember the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," which tried to prove that Bacon could be connected to any other actor through six degrees of separation based on movies? Budweiser's Super Bowl ad tries to prove everyone is connected through beer.

Bud's 2014 ad featuring a puppy and a Clydesdale is still getting views. According to Google Trends data, it is the site's second-most searched Super Bowl commercial.

Elsewhere, it has been a decade since "Breaking Bad" was on the air, but Walt and Jesse still have drawing power. At least that's what PopCorner is hoping for.

And, there's only one thing to say about this one: "As if."

Musicians

Fight the urge to cry or change the channel when you see Sarah McLachlan or hear the first notes of her song "Angel."

Here are more of this year's commercials:

