KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in Missoula informally designated the month of February as Urban Avalanche Awareness Month to educate residents about the risks of urban slides and how people can protect themselves and their property. In 2014, one person died and two were injured when a human-triggered avalanche on...
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Griz Dip Polar Plunge will challenge participants to dive into the cold weather and support Special Olympics Montana. The plunge is part of a Law Enforcement Torch Run signature event. Special Olympics athletes, friends, family and law enforcement officers will participate in this chilly event...
Pastor Brandon Huber of Clinton Community Bible Church testifies in support of SB243 on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Montana Capitol (Photo screenshot via Montana Public Access Network). You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning...
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Children's Theatre added an extra performance of its sold-out production “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” this Friday. The performance starts at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 406-728-7529.
A group of veterans in the Bitterroot Valley are creating a new program for kids to teach them leadership skills, survival skills, military history, and much more.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A former Hamilton man admitted to making false statements in order to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, pleaded guilty to statements to a false government agency, which is a felony. Grossman now faces a maximum of five years in...
