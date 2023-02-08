Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
UC, District 12-AA Tourney Brackets Set
Union City, Tenn.–The District 12-AA Tournament brackets are now officially set. Milan’s 38-37 boys’ victory tonight gave the Bulldogs the regular season championship and host rights to the postseason event. Third-seeded Union City (9-17) will face No. 2 Gibson County (17-8) in the second of two semifinals...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Show Signs Of Promise Into Postseason
Union City, Tenn.–Things appear to be looking up for the Union City boys. The Golden Tornadoes closed their regular season Thursday night with a third straight win – a first this season – beating Westview 50-45 in Martin. The victory completed a regular season sweep of the...
radionwtn.com
Patriot Angler Gage Byars Signs With Bethel
McKenzie, Tenn.–Henry County High School Senior Gage Byars has signed with the Bethel University fishing team. The Bethel team is a nationally-known, award-winning fishing team coached by Garry Mason of Springville. Byars has been a member of the HCHS fishing team and will be joining fellow Henry Countians Sawyer...
thunderboltradio.com
Coach and Administrators Applaud Accomplishment of Obion County Football Signee
Staff members at Obion County Central High School say they are proud of the accomplishments of football player Johnny Light. After a stellar four years on the field, the senior running back signed this week to continue his education and playing days at Missouri Southern State University. Head coach Justin...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Men’s Basketball’s Rally Comes Up Short In Heartbreaker at Eastern Illinois
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team nearly erased a 16-point second half deficit this evening but Eastern Illinois was able to escape with the 77-75 win in Ohio Valley Conference action inside Lantz Arena. The Skyhawks (15-11, 7-6 OVC) scored 10 of...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Middle School Speech Team Excels At Patriot Invitational
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Middle School Speech Team competed in their home town Patriot Invitational at Lakewood School on February 4th, and placed 2nd overall out of 6 schools from Murray to the Nashville area. The following individuals from Lakewood placed in their events;. Timothy Tyler – 1st in...
radionwtn.com
Peggy Ann Owens
Peggy Ann Owens, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. Peggy was born Saturday, March 29, 1958, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late David Braxford Swofford, Sr., and the late Louise Wiggins Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son: Roger Paul Owens; one brother: David Braxford Swofford; and two grandchildren: Coach Owens Morley and Pax Roe Owen.
radionwtn.com
Gary Henry Martin
Gary Henry Martin, 77, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence. Gary was born Friday, March 30, 1945, in De Queen, Arkansas, to the late Henry Ervin Martin and the late Wanda Jacquilyn Johnson Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Chiquetta Lynette Smith; and one brother: Mike Martin.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
radionwtn.com
Carol Jo Clark
Carol Jo Clark, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Carol was born November 16, 1956, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Earl Nolan Clark and the late Patricia Diane Benner. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her dear sister in Christ: Anne Uhlman, of Aiken, South Carolina.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Veteran Deputy Eddie Forrest
Paris, Tenn.–A veteran member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Sgt. Eddie Forrest passed away Wednesday, February 8 at his residence. He was 61. He worked at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Last week, a retirement reception was held for Eddie,...
radionwtn.com
Glisson Memorial Scholarship Raises Over $100,000 For Ag Students
MURRAY, Ky. – Since 2009, the Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship has enabled 33 students to pursue studies in agriculture at Murray State University, thanks in large part to funds raised by the Derek Glisson Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, held in 2017 and 2022. This past year’s event sold out the Calloway County Fairgrounds and raised enough funds to push the scholarship over the $100,000 mark.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi brings down power poles on KY 307 in Hickman County
A semi ran off the roadway and crashed along KY 307 in northeastern Hickman County Thursday morning in the Beulah area between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle county line. The crash brought down several power poles and a transformer with power lines blocking the roadway. Work to clear the truck...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Launches Future Educators Program
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools today announced the launch of the inaugural Weakley Strong Future Educators Program. The announcement coincides with the selection of the class cohort for the first year of the program. The Future Educators Program is designed to prepare students to be leaders in the field of...
KFVS12
M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Helping Hand Now At $231,668
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,065 raised Thursday, the grand total raised so far this year in the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $231,668. With 22 slates of donations, items Thursday were donated by the Mansfield community, Fairview Baptist Church, HCHS Speech Team, HCHS Swim Team and the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
radionwtn.com
Fundraiser To Supply More AEDs In Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–Chili teams are being sought for an upcoming fundraiser to purchase more AEDs for the community. Leadership Henry County is hosting the Henry County Has Heart Chili Cook-off to raise funds to place lifesaving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in key public areas in the county. The fundraiser will...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
