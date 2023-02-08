Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level
News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
khn.org
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
khn.org
71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
khn.org
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
khn.org
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
khn.org
Worries Political Fallout From Spy Balloon Will Hit Medical Supply Chain
CIDRAP outlines how the Chinese spy balloon incident may influence critical supply chains that deliver important drugs into the U.S. system, including FDA inspections of overseas manufacturing plants. Also: Centene, infections from eyedrops, kidney disease tech startups, and more. As the US Navy examines the balloon and searches for its...
khn.org
Covid Antiviral Cuts Hospitalizations In Half — But FDA Won’t Let You Have It
A shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people, according to a study Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. The findings support FDA clearance, said Jeffrey Glenn, a senior author on the interferon study who said it could have saved millions of lives if it had been available earlier, Bloomberg reported. The FDA wouldn't comment.
khn.org
Study Shows Algorithm Can Detect Signs Of Autism In Month-Old Babies
The breakthrough, reported by USA Today, involved using children's health records to train an algorithm: infants who were later diagnosed with autism tended to have particular health care needs early. The research could benefit groups of children that are typically overlooked for such diagnoses. Signs of autism can be picked...
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
As Gov. Gavin Newsom enters his second term, his legacy as governor and path forward in the Democratic Party hinge on his making visible headway on California’s homeless crisis. We lay out the possibilities — and challenges — as he unleashes an $18 billion battle plan. (Angela Hart, 2/10 )
khn.org
Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth
The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
khn.org
A Health-Heavy State of the Union
Health care was a recurring theme throughout President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Capitol Hill this week. He took a victory lap on recent accomplishments like capping prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He urged Congress to do more, including making permanent the boosted insurance premium subsidies added to the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. And he sparred with Republicans in the audience — who jeered and called him a liar — over GOP proposals that would cut Medicare and Social Security.
khn.org
President’s Call For More Criminal Fentanyl Penalties Met With Criticism
President Joe Biden addressed the growing fentanyl crisis during his speech, citing a recent law change making it easier for doctors to prescribe buprenorphine and urging stronger criminal penalties. Some Republicans responded that blame for the problem rests on the Biden administration's border policies, while some harm reduction advocates worry that tackling the problem through the criminal justice system could make it worse.
khn.org
Congress Told HHS to Set Up a Health Data Network in 2006. The Agency Still Hasn’t.
In early 2020, as they tried to fight covid-19 across two rural counties in North Carolina, the staff of Granville Vance Public Health was stymied, relying on outdated technology to track a fast-moving pandemic. Lisa Macon Harrison, the agency’s health director, said her nurses’ contact-tracing process required manually entering case...
khn.org
Air At Ohio Train Derailment Deemed Safe After Toxic Fumes Dissipate
Around-the-clock testing, AP explains, has happened inside and outside the evacuation zone in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. The fires that deliberately destroyed toxic chemicals are now done, and the air is at safe levels. Medicaid expansion, homelessness, and more are also in the news. Evacuated residents can return...
khn.org
Henry Ford Health Reveals $2.2 Billion Expansion Plan For Detroit
News outlets cover the details of a massive expansion plan for Henry Ford Health's Detroit campus, including a new joint medical research center with Michigan State University. Among other industry news, Orlando Health has launched its Hospital Care at Home program for some acute care patients. Mayo Clinic. Johns Hopkins...
khn.org
Centene Agrees to $215 Million Settlement With California for Alleged Medicaid Overbilling
Centene Corp. has agreed to pay more than $215 million to California over allegations it overcharged the state for pharmacy services — the biggest payout to date by the nation’s largest Medicaid insurer over its drug pricing practices. The agreement announced Wednesday makes California at least the 17th...
Comments / 0