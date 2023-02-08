Read full article on original website
MBA Program Provides Real World Experiences For UTM Students
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Master of Business Administration program at the University of Tennessee at Martin provided fall 2022 students the opportunity to work directly under the owners and managers of local businesses as outside consultants through the Management 790 Consulting Project class. Student teams used all MBA competencies such as data gathering, analysis, interpretation, critical and creative thinking, and decision making when executing the project.
Glisson Memorial Scholarship Raises Over $100,000 For Ag Students
MURRAY, Ky. – Since 2009, the Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship has enabled 33 students to pursue studies in agriculture at Murray State University, thanks in large part to funds raised by the Derek Glisson Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, held in 2017 and 2022. This past year’s event sold out the Calloway County Fairgrounds and raised enough funds to push the scholarship over the $100,000 mark.
Applications Open For Weakley Co. Director Of Schools
Following Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s recent announcement of plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Weakley County School Board is beginning the search process for the next Director of Schools. The application to apply for the role is now open. A Search Committee, made...
Weakley Co. Schools Launches Future Educators Program
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools today announced the launch of the inaugural Weakley Strong Future Educators Program. The announcement coincides with the selection of the class cohort for the first year of the program. The Future Educators Program is designed to prepare students to be leaders in the field of...
Henry Co. Middle School Speech Team Excels At Patriot Invitational
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Middle School Speech Team competed in their home town Patriot Invitational at Lakewood School on February 4th, and placed 2nd overall out of 6 schools from Murray to the Nashville area. The following individuals from Lakewood placed in their events;. Timothy Tyler – 1st in...
Patriot Angler Gage Byars Signs With Bethel
McKenzie, Tenn.–Henry County High School Senior Gage Byars has signed with the Bethel University fishing team. The Bethel team is a nationally-known, award-winning fishing team coached by Garry Mason of Springville. Byars has been a member of the HCHS fishing team and will be joining fellow Henry Countians Sawyer...
Peggy Ann Owens
Peggy Ann Owens, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. Peggy was born Saturday, March 29, 1958, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late David Braxford Swofford, Sr., and the late Louise Wiggins Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son: Roger Paul Owens; one brother: David Braxford Swofford; and two grandchildren: Coach Owens Morley and Pax Roe Owen.
Gary Henry Martin
Gary Henry Martin, 77, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence. Gary was born Friday, March 30, 1945, in De Queen, Arkansas, to the late Henry Ervin Martin and the late Wanda Jacquilyn Johnson Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Chiquetta Lynette Smith; and one brother: Mike Martin.
Henry County Helping Hand Now At $231,668
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,065 raised Thursday, the grand total raised so far this year in the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $231,668. With 22 slates of donations, items Thursday were donated by the Mansfield community, Fairview Baptist Church, HCHS Speech Team, HCHS Swim Team and the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood.
UT Martin Men’s Basketball’s Rally Comes Up Short In Heartbreaker at Eastern Illinois
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team nearly erased a 16-point second half deficit this evening but Eastern Illinois was able to escape with the 77-75 win in Ohio Valley Conference action inside Lantz Arena. The Skyhawks (15-11, 7-6 OVC) scored 10 of...
Little Pantries Of Henry County Organize 40 Days Of Giving
PARIS, Tenn.—The Little Pantries of Henry County Organization will host a “40 Days of Giving” event during the season of Lent to promote community contributions to the little pantries in the county. “Many people think of Lent as a time to ‘give up’ something, like eating chocolate...
Fundraiser To Supply More AEDs In Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–Chili teams are being sought for an upcoming fundraiser to purchase more AEDs for the community. Leadership Henry County is hosting the Henry County Has Heart Chili Cook-off to raise funds to place lifesaving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in key public areas in the county. The fundraiser will...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Is Now At $242,034
Paris, Tenn.–With the $10,366 raised Friday, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is inching closer and closer to the $250,000 mark. So far, the grand total raised is $242,034. On Saturday, there will be two auctions with First United Methodist Church and it’s a sure bet that those...
Carol Jo Clark
Carol Jo Clark, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Carol was born November 16, 1956, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Earl Nolan Clark and the late Patricia Diane Benner. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her dear sister in Christ: Anne Uhlman, of Aiken, South Carolina.
Eddie Forrest
Eddie Forrest, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at his residence. Eddie was born Friday, August 11, 1961, in Henry County, Tennessee, to James William Forrest, who preceded him in death, and Eva Owen (Ron) Dix, of Paris, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Dean Carter.
Services Set For Veteran Deputy Eddie Forrest
Paris, Tenn.–A veteran member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Sgt. Eddie Forrest passed away Wednesday, February 8 at his residence. He was 61. He worked at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Last week, a retirement reception was held for Eddie,...
UC, District 12-AA Tourney Brackets Set
Union City, Tenn.–The District 12-AA Tournament brackets are now officially set. Milan’s 38-37 boys’ victory tonight gave the Bulldogs the regular season championship and host rights to the postseason event. Third-seeded Union City (9-17) will face No. 2 Gibson County (17-8) in the second of two semifinals...
161st Anniversary Of Donelson, Henry, Heiman Civil War Campaigns To Be Spotlighted
Dover, Tenn.–New programs have been added to the wide variety of programs and activities planned for visitors of all ages during Fort Donelson National Battlefield’s 161st anniversary of the Forts Henry, Heiman and Donelson campaigns. The Battle of Fort Donelson was held in February of 1862. Anniversary programming...
Tornadoes Show Signs Of Promise Into Postseason
Union City, Tenn.–Things appear to be looking up for the Union City boys. The Golden Tornadoes closed their regular season Thursday night with a third straight win – a first this season – beating Westview 50-45 in Martin. The victory completed a regular season sweep of the...
Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky
Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
