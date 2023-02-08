MARTIN, Tenn. – The Master of Business Administration program at the University of Tennessee at Martin provided fall 2022 students the opportunity to work directly under the owners and managers of local businesses as outside consultants through the Management 790 Consulting Project class. Student teams used all MBA competencies such as data gathering, analysis, interpretation, critical and creative thinking, and decision making when executing the project.

