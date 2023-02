Ducky is a handsome 8-year-old white cat. If you are interested in adopting him, fill out an application at apl-shelter.org or come visit in-person at the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield. The APL is open every day from noon to 5 p.m. This beautiful girl has been...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO