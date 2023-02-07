ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, start time, odds: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their second Super Bowl title in four years when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) are also looking to win their second Super Bowl championship in six years. Philadelphia is coming off an NFC East title and is making its fifth postseason appearance over the past six years. The Chiefs (16-3), who won their seventh consecutive AFC West title, are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth in 10 seasons. The 2023 Super Bowl marks the final game of the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Glamour

Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall

This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Page Six

Rob Gronkowski critiques Tom Brady’s underwear selfie: ‘Show the package’

Rob Gronkowski has some tips for Tom Brady’s next thirst trap. The former NFL tight end joked with Entertainment Tonight that not only was Brady’s “hand placement” all wrong, he also should’ve shown more. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Gronkowski told the outlet at Fox’s Sports Day. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!” Gronkowski, 33, explained that Brady failed by not showing off what he was “supposed to be showing.” “You gotta show the package, Tom,” he joked. The former Patriots player admitted he was a little “shocked”...

