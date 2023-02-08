Read full article on original website
Related
theonefeather.com
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville
I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
biltmorebeacon.com
Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean
The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: National consultant offers ‘roadmap’ to end homelessness in Asheville … again
A national consultant hired to advise Asheville on its highly visible homeless population stood before elected leaders last month with a bold proclamation for a plan she described as a “roadmap of how to end homelessness in your community.”. Perhaps not surprisingly, many of those who participated in and...
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WHKP 107.7 FM
SOME CALL FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY AS UNNAMED EUROPEAN COMPANY CONSIDERS MOUNTAIN LOCATION
Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
grovewood.com
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
WBIR
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Considering Asheville water failure, what shape is the Sewerage District system in?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’ve been doing light research on the history of water and sewer in North Carolina since colonization. After one day this question emerges immediately: If we’ve neglected the water infrastructure in Asheville, the sewer system is likely as bad or worse. What is the 2023 state of our sewer system? How many miles of old pipes? How much leakage? Is leakage monitored like fresh water? What’s our budget for maintenance? Do we have a problem comparable to water works? While hotels claim not to overstress the fresh water, how is that development overworking the sewer system?
darienite.com
John Bresnan, 74, Bank Executive, Real Estate Investor, Loved Golf, Antiques
John Joseph Bresnan’s journey ended on Jan. 24, 2023, in Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of 74. He was born on April 14, 1948, in New York, New York, to John and Kathleen Bresnan, but spent much of his childhood in Stamford. After graduating from Georgetown University with...
WLOS.com
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
Fmr. Buncombe Co. detention officer gets nearly $700k settlement in lawsuit
Buncombe County will pay nearly $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former detention officer who was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former employee.
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Public Works wants $35,000 to repair Oakdale Cemetery mausoleum
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a plan in the works to make repairs in one of Hendersonville's most historic cemeteries. Oakdale Cemetery, which was established in the 1880s, has a mausoleum that's now 72 years old and showing its age. The Public Works Department is asking for $35,000 from...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
Comments / 1