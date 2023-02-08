ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theonefeather.com

Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
Mountain Xpress

Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville

I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean

The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
grovewood.com

Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Considering Asheville water failure, what shape is the Sewerage District system in?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’ve been doing light research on the history of water and sewer in North Carolina since colonization. After one day this question emerges immediately: If we’ve neglected the water infrastructure in Asheville, the sewer system is likely as bad or worse. What is the 2023 state of our sewer system? How many miles of old pipes? How much leakage? Is leakage monitored like fresh water? What’s our budget for maintenance? Do we have a problem comparable to water works? While hotels claim not to overstress the fresh water, how is that development overworking the sewer system?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

