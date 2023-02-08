Read full article on original website
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers
The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award
The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
WCNC
Panthers' first-ever head coach returning as senior defensive assistant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, Dom Capers is coming back. And this time, the coach will be working with one of his first quarterbacks in a different role. The team announced its first-ever head coach is returning to Charlotte, 28 years after he was first chosen to lead the expansion franchise. This time, Capers will be on as a senior defensive assistant, the same role he held last year with the Denver Broncos.
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Commanders Ron Rivera: 'We are in a holding pattern right now'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stated to Julie Donaldson the search for the new offensive coordinator will pick up again next week. Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the Commanders, said, “Most notably, you have been busy trying to find an offensive coordinator. Where are we in that search?”
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs
Carolina head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff added a pair of notable names on Friday. Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers and former NFL QB Josh McCown will head to Carolina.
Report: Panthers will not bring back OC Ben McAdoo for 2023
Well, now we know the Carolina Panthers will definitely have a new offensive coordinator for 2023. As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday, Ben McAdoo—in an expected development—will not be returning to the team this upcoming season. McAdoo, as part of a personnel makeover from...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sparks contract speculation with latest Instagram post
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the biggest questions to answer during the 2023 offseason in what will happen with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There are plenty of outcomes that the situation could have, including a long-term extension, a franchise tag or even a trade. On Wednesday, Jackson took to Instagram...
cbs17
Panthers hire team’s first head coach Dom Capers and former quarterback Josh McCown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers’ first head coach, Dom Capers, has been hired as a senior defensive coach, the team announced Friday. In addition to Capers, the Panthers have brought aboard Josh McCown, 43, to be the new quarterbacks’ coach. Capers, 72, garnered the NFL’s...
WATCH: Commanders coach Ron Rivera receives NFL Salute to Service award at NFL Honors
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was in the greater Phoenix area this week to receive the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. While in town, Rivera made his rounds on Radio Row, speaking with national and local media. Rivera had an eventful day Wednesday, speaking on a number of...
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Bets on at Catawba Two Kings Casino ahead of Super Bowl
Football fans in the Charlotte area have been legally betting on the Super Bowl for the first time.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes should not be okay with being mediocre
The Ohio State basketball program is at an all-time low as the team suffered their fifth loss in as many games, and their tenth loss in the last eleven games Thursday night against Northwestern. A once proud college basketball program is now rapidly going in the wrong direction. At the...
