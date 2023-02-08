ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers

The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCNC

Panthers' first-ever head coach returning as senior defensive assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, Dom Capers is coming back. And this time, the coach will be working with one of his first quarterbacks in a different role. The team announced its first-ever head coach is returning to Charlotte, 28 years after he was first chosen to lead the expansion franchise. This time, Capers will be on as a senior defensive assistant, the same role he held last year with the Denver Broncos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

FanSided

