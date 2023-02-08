Read full article on original website
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
In Style
Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'
2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Valentine’s Day 2023 has arrived, and we're here to focus on what this day of love might bring for each member of the zodiac. Whether you are single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, use Valentine’s Day as a way to break up the monotony and inject a sense of fresh, vibrant, loving energy into your life.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
Essence
Actress Bresha Webb's Star-Studded Wedding Included Kelly Rowland As A Bridesmaid
Her nuptials involved some big names, including Rowland, Essence Atkins, Loni Love, Marlon Wayans, and some serenading from Deborah Cox and MAJOR. Another one is off the market and this time it’s actress Bresha Webb. The 38-year-old Run the World star got married to writer Nick Jones Jr. in an “old Hollywood glam” themed wedding. The event was star-studded, from the performers to the wedding party.
TikTok Users Are Worried About LonzoGambino After His "Karen" Encounter Went Viral on the App
Although the term has been coined to describe a white woman with a deep side part who wants to see your supervisor, Karens can come from all walks of life. Recently, a TikTok video posted by Lonzo Gambino proved that you can’t judge a Karen by her haircut. Article...
Paul Rudd says Marvel had to 'tone down' his 'Ant-Man 3' fight with Kang: 'I was so beat up that if I had a headshot, you wouldn't be able to tell'
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors told Access Hollywood talked about going toe-to-toe in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Supersized Curls Are Giving Major Disco Queen Energy
Another day, another hairstyle for Emily Ratajkowski — at least it seems that way. One moment, she'll be sporting a short wavy bob with baby bangs, and the next? The biggest, bounciest curls that absolutely belong at Studio 54. On Thursday, the model switched up the styling of chocolate-brown...
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Responds To Backlash Over Grammys Hip Hop Tribute
Questlove has responded to critics of the 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 5). While the performance, which was curated by the Roots drummer, largely drew rave reviews and helped the Grammys earn a three-year viewership high, there were still some fans left wondering why certain artists were left out.
Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Two Lewis
The 'Queens' star will welcome her second child in 2023.
A TikToker has sparked a fierce debate about whether it was intentional that a bride she knows kept referring to her as simply a 'guest'
"This person has no goddamn manners," said TikToker MyFriendsCallMeTbone in a storytime. "Like, there is no way that she does not know my name."
In Style
Saks Campaign Star Emma Roberts Once Put Her Favorite Coat In Storage Because She Wore It Too Much
Emma Roberts's Spring 2023 campaign for Saks Fifth Avenue can be summed up in just a few words: bright, comfortable, effortless, and fun — which, interestingly enough, is how the actress would likely describe her own fashion aesthetic. "The outfits are pieces that I wear all the time," she...
In Style
Eva Mendes’ $10 Trick for Easy Exfoliation Tackles Alligator Skin and Ingrown Hairs
Skin — just like life — can get rough. Ugh. And while yes, things can get very bumpy along the way (hey, the hurdles only make us stronger, right?), your skin doesn't have to be thanks to a genius Eva Mendes hack. Mendes was the latest to dish out all the things she can’t live without to The Strategist, calling out a slew of hero products that are 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, like the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Face Oil that so many celebs swear by and a Kora Organics Body Scrub Mendes always makes sure she has on hand. But the standout was an unexpected and affordable Amazon product that she says beats every other exfoliation product on the market (read: loofahs, bathing clothes, brushes, etc.): these Korean exfoliating mitts.
In Style
Shania Twain's Elevated Canadian Tuxedo Is Giving Glam Cowgirl
Shania Twain has been experimenting and having fun with her fashion while promoting her brand-new album, Queen of Me (see: her color-changing hair, all-leather jumpsuit, and ONRUSH octo-gown on InStyle's very own cover). But the music legend always makes sure to honor her country roots on the red carpet, as well. For starters, she wore a spotted suit and matching hat at the 2023 Grammys, and, most recently, Twain showed up to The Graham Norton Show in an elevated — and cowgirl-esque — Canadian tuxedo (another homage to her homeland, perhaps?).
TikTok Users Roast Mom After She Admitted She Named Her Baby After A Closed Disney World Ride
A mother revealed on TikTok that her child's name was inspired by Splash Mountain.
In Style
Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face
Fans finally got a peek at Emma Roberts's son, Rhodes. Like many celebrities, Roberts has been offering up peeks at her life as a new mom, but keeping her son's face out of the frame every time that she shares a snapshot of him. However, that changed when Roberts's mother, Kelly Cunningham, posted a photo of him, face and all. The photo in question showed Rhodes walking toward the camera while surrounded by leaves. His blonde hair was blowing in the wind and with a photo as cute as this, it was clear why his proud grandma couldn't resist posting it.
In Style
You Could See Right Through Cara Delevingne’s Rosette-Covered Matching Set
Sure, it’s 2023, but it might as well be the ‘90s. With thick chokers, silk dresses, and nylon tracksuits once again popularized, ‘90s fashion is just about everywhere. Another old school trend that’s rolling back around? Rosettes. Think: Rachel Green’s floral wedding dress and basically every single Carrie Bradshaw fashion moment. More recently, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the floral trend to industry events, and yesterday, Cara Delevingne shut down the 12th Annual NFL Honors wearing a black robe and matching pants that were fully covered in roses.
In Style
Salma Hayek's Preppy London Look Included a Plaid Blazer and Gucci Pussybow
Salma Hayek has been on a Magic Mike's Last Dance press tour de force, and in the process, she's given the people what they really want: killer outfits (of course) and juicy stories from set (like how Channing Tatum's lap dance almost took her out). Now on London time, Hayek is aptly trading in her fishnet and plunging wrap dresses for a preppy, Union Jack-inspired look.
