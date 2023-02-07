It was a classic trap game for Manchester United on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Old Trafford with the glaring takeaway being the lack of depth the Red Devils currently have. Leeds were led by caretaker manager Michal Skuba and American Chris Armas after dismissing Jesse Marsch and they wouldn't wait long before Willy Gnoto opened the scoring in the first minute of play before Crysencio Summerville forced Raphel Varane into an own goal to open the second half. United would fight back with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scoring to draw level but the dropped points are critical in the top four race with the team clearly not boasting the depth needed to turn around 2-0 holes. United are currently third with 43 points, just seven away from leaders Arsenal, but their top-four cushion over Tottenham is just four points.

2 DAYS AGO