sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
CBS Sports

Manchester United's lack of depth could be downfall in top-four race as issues were evident in draw to Leeds

It was a classic trap game for Manchester United on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Old Trafford with the glaring takeaway being the lack of depth the Red Devils currently have. Leeds were led by caretaker manager Michal Skuba and American Chris Armas after dismissing Jesse Marsch and they wouldn't wait long before Willy Gnoto opened the scoring in the first minute of play before Crysencio Summerville forced Raphel Varane into an own goal to open the second half. United would fight back with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scoring to draw level but the dropped points are critical in the top four race with the team clearly not boasting the depth needed to turn around 2-0 holes. United are currently third with 43 points, just seven away from leaders Arsenal, but their top-four cushion over Tottenham is just four points.
sporf.com

PSG plot summer move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly planning to make Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva the latest star player to move to the French capital. According to French media outlet Le 10 Sport, Silva is a player that Les Parisiens have been tracking for quite some time. They had initially wanted the Portugal international last summer, however, he decided to stay at Manchester City.
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Yardbarker

Man Utd ace Fernandes: Leeds atmos no concern for us

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes insists they will not be intimidated at Elland Road on Sunday. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League. Now they have to prepare to face the same opponent away from home a few...
sporf.com

Harry Redknapp reveals whether Arsenal can win the Premier league

While many remember Harry Redknapp for his time playing at West Ham and managing Tottenham, as a child, he supported Arsenal. And in a recent interview, he gave his opinion on whether they have the minerals to go all the way. After falling short of a Champions League place last...
Yardbarker

Report: Joao Felix Speaks About His Chelsea Future

Joao Felix is set to return to the Chelsea line-up against West Ham on Saturday after his three match ban, and he has been recently tipped to stay at the club beyond his loan deal. Atletico reportedly want to sell the player in the summer due to his relationship with...
sporf.com

Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets set to miss UEL tie with Man United

Man United may benefit from Barcelona’s misfortune after midfielder Sergio Busquets picked up an injury that could rule him out of their massive Europa League tie. The veteran star sustained an ankle issue during Barca’s La Liga fixture against Sevilla on Sunday night. Busquets went down with the injury after just eight minutes of the game, with Franck Kessie replacing him.
Yardbarker

Man Utd boss Ten Hag upbeat after Leeds draw: Sancho can be magnificent

Mnchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted "mixed feelings" after their 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Wednesday night. United came from 2-0 down to earn the point. Ten Hag said: "Mixed feelings. Of course in the end we were happy to win a point - but we dropped two points. It's a very bad start, unacceptable, especially in a derby you have to be ready to battle and take responsibility. We didn't do that."

