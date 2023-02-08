Read full article on original website
Biden Pledges ‘Nightmare’ For Anyone Who Tries To Slash Medicare
Using messaging from his recent State of the Union that is a likely preview of 2024 campaign stump speeches to come, President Joe Biden repeated promises to protect Medicare and Social Security during a visit to Florida. He targeted in particular the health policies of two of the states most prominent Republicans, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.
Biden Leans Into Medicare Turbulence With Republicans On Road Trip
Following heated reactions to his State of the Union assertion that some Republicans want to make big cuts to Medicare and Social Security, President Joe Biden touted the exchange with Republicans as a "deal" and promised to preserve the federal programs. “They sure didn’t like me calling them on it,” he told a Wisconsin crowd during his post-speech road trip.
President’s Call For More Criminal Fentanyl Penalties Met With Criticism
President Joe Biden addressed the growing fentanyl crisis during his speech, citing a recent law change making it easier for doctors to prescribe buprenorphine and urging stronger criminal penalties. Some Republicans responded that blame for the problem rests on the Biden administration's border policies, while some harm reduction advocates worry that tackling the problem through the criminal justice system could make it worse.
Biden Takes Flak For Barely Mentioning Abortion Rights In Speech
Abortion rights supporters say the State of the Union speech was a "missed opportunity" for the president, The New York Times reported. The Guardian noted just one mention of abortion happened in the speech. The 19th points out that historically, abortion is an uncommon topic in State of the Union addresses.
A Health-Heavy State of the Union
Health care was a recurring theme throughout President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Capitol Hill this week. He took a victory lap on recent accomplishments like capping prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He urged Congress to do more, including making permanent the boosted insurance premium subsidies added to the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. And he sparred with Republicans in the audience — who jeered and called him a liar — over GOP proposals that would cut Medicare and Social Security.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
KHN Morning Briefing
As Gov. Gavin Newsom enters his second term, his legacy as governor and path forward in the Democratic Party hinge on his making visible headway on California’s homeless crisis. We lay out the possibilities — and challenges — as he unleashes an $18 billion battle plan. (Angela Hart, 2/10 )
As Red-State Neighbors Restrict Abortion, Dem Governors Push For Protections
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper voice their strong defense of abortion rights during an interview with Politico. In Maryland, The Washington Post reports, top Democrats also seek more abortion protections. Democratic governors in two states that are regional centers for abortion access pledged on Thursday...
