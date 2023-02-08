Read full article on original website
This_Old_Grunt
3d ago
Please stay in California, our taxes are way to low and our governor is a "fascist" you wouldn't like it here with all our racism and child protection. Liberal states are much better at raising your kids for you.
Reply(4)
38
TRUMPSTER
3d ago
Please don't move to Florida, we love our governer and State just the way it is, Best thing you could do, is move to California, and hopefully the San Andreas Fault Opens up, and Swallows everything, including Gavin Nuisance, You, and Nancy Pelosi 😝 Lmfao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Reply(25)
25
JJG in PSL
3d ago
Absolutely correct. No one who supports blue state policies should move to Florida. They’d absolutely hate it here, and we don’t want to hear nor care about their complaints.
Reply
6
Related
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
wnanews.com
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters
Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul.
captimes.com
Wisconsin visit sets stage for likely Biden reelection bid
DEFOREST — There’s no mistaking President Joe Biden’s decision to make a union workers’ training center in Wisconsin his first stop after his 2023 State of the Union address as anything but strategic — even if he hasn’t yet announced a reelection bid. The...
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FL Legislature modifies how college athletes profit off their name, image and likeness
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate quickly approved legislation Friday to remove many state regulations on how college-level athletes can make money off of their image, name and likeness in order to align with guidelines issued by the National Collegiate Athletics Association on the matter. The Florida Senate unanimously approved the legislation, HB-7B, as part of a special […] The post FL Legislature modifies how college athletes profit off their name, image and likeness appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
aclufl.org
Civil and Voting Rights Groups Denounce Passage of Senate Bill 4B that Worsens Florida’s Broken Voting Rights Restoration System
The bill expands state prosecutorial power, intimidates eligible voters with previous felony convictions, and criminalizes them for honest voter eligibility mistakes. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, the Florida House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 4B (SB 4B), which seeks to unnecessarily expand the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution (“OSP”) to investigate and prosecute certain crimes related to voting, petition activities, and voter registration. In expanding this office’s jurisdiction, the bill would remove cases from local prosecutors and prosecute minor occurrences of mistaken voters rather than having to prove a widespread voter conspiracy. It would also seek to circumvent three Florida courts’ decisions which have rejected the OSP’s argument for more expansive jurisdiction. The bill comes after years of inaction by the legislature to fix Florida’s complex and unnavigable system for people with felony convictions to determine their eligibility.
MSNBC
Charge from DeSantis’ elections office leads to partial acquittal
Nearly all of the cases brought by Florida Gov. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office haven’t gone well, but as The Tampa Bay Times reported, prosecutors managed to get a partial conviction this week. The trial of the first of about 20 people to be arrested in Florida...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
floridianpress.com
House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'
In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Is Florida's Water ‘Dirtier' Under DeSantis? Here's What the Data Shows
The early days of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term are brimming with news about water. In DeSantis' inaugural address Jan. 3, the Republican governor touted his investments to improve the state's water quality, and he promised that millions more will come in the next legislative session. Democratic state lawmakers...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
businessobserverfl.com
Sunshine State on brink of recession, says noted economist
The Sunshine State is on the cusp of a recession — if it hasn’t already started. That’s the opinion of Sean Snaith, an economist who serves as director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, in his quarterly forecast. However, the impact of a downturn won’t be as severe as the housing market collapse of the late 2000s or the pandemic shutdown of 2020.
unfspinnaker.com
Editorial: DeSantis wants to scrub diversity from Florida’s education. Pay attention.
Releasing memo after memo and proposal after proposal, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to change Florida’s education system, erase history’s hard truths and suppress the voices of those who don’t conform to his traditional, white American values. Escalating each week, DeSantis’s “woke” offensive is the culmination...
Comments / 91