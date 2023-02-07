ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker

Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker

Former Celtic favourite Fraser Forster set for key Premier League role

Former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to play a key role in the coming weeks for Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League after developments today regarding Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is a nailed on starter for Antonio Conte but suffered ligament damage, which was described as ‘very bad’.
sporf.com

PSG plot summer move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly planning to make Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva the latest star player to move to the French capital. According to French media outlet Le 10 Sport, Silva is a player that Les Parisiens have been tracking for quite some time. They had initially wanted the Portugal international last summer, however, he decided to stay at Manchester City.
sporf.com

Harry Redknapp reveals whether Arsenal can win the Premier league

While many remember Harry Redknapp for his time playing at West Ham and managing Tottenham, as a child, he supported Arsenal. And in a recent interview, he gave his opinion on whether they have the minerals to go all the way. After falling short of a Champions League place last...
Yardbarker

Report: Joao Felix Speaks About His Chelsea Future

Joao Felix is set to return to the Chelsea line-up against West Ham on Saturday after his three match ban, and he has been recently tipped to stay at the club beyond his loan deal. Atletico reportedly want to sell the player in the summer due to his relationship with...
Yardbarker

Man Utd ace Fernandes: Leeds atmos no concern for us

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes insists they will not be intimidated at Elland Road on Sunday. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League. Now they have to prepare to face the same opponent away from home a few...

