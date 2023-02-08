ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Man, 81, killed in Mountain Grove crash

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a single-car crash near Mountain Grove on Feb. 7.

Willie E. Craig, 81, of Mountain Grove, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on Route ZZ around 5 miles west of Mountain Grove. At 2:20 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation in a crash involving his vehicle.

The investigation showed that the Soal traveled off the right side of the road and went airborne, striking a fence and trees. It overturned and caught fire.

Craig was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 p.m.

