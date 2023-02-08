Jere Metcalf’s ‘Top Real Estate Agents Tell How They Do It’ Podcast Educates Real Estate Agents on Valuable Industry Insights

As inflation rises, technology expands opportunities for entrepreneurship, and flexible working norms have become more normalized, entrepreneurs and investors are looking for reliable strategies to diversify their incomes while achieving a higher quality of life.

With the ability to create one’s own schedule, work with people (as opposed to behind a desk), and facilitate life-changing investments for others, more and more individuals have become inspired to try their hand as a real estate agent.

In addition to helping investors find properties for their portfolios, real estate agents often help families make the most important decision of their lives in buying a home. As an agent, it is a very powerful experience to be a part of; to this point, the best agents typically foster lifelong relationships with their clients.

However, working as an agent is not often what popular shows like Million Dollar Listing or Selling Sunset depict it to be. While working as a luxury real estate agent certainly comes with its perks, becoming an agent who can source and close those types of sales is no easy feat. Especially with a downtrending economy, while at the same time greater saturation of real estate agents in markets breeding fierce competition.

To help real-estate agents navigate these challenging times, the podcast medium has increasingly become a go to educational, self-help, and industry networking resource. Shows like Top Real Estate Agents Tell How They Do It, AKA The Jere Metcalf Podcast have become particularly popular amongst agents who are looking to learn the business & build a network as well as with more experienced agents who are looking to make the jump into the top 1% of their market.

Drawing on years of experience as a top luxury agent, Jere Metcalf, founder of JMPartners , taps into more than two decades of experience selling high-end properties to educate her legion of listeners with nuanced points, insightful conversations, and actionable advice concerning how to become the best agent one can be on the “Top Real Estate Agents Tell How They Do It” podcast.

In addition to utilizing her decades of experience as a top luxury agent, Metcalf expands her listeners’ industry knowledge by interviewing a wide spectrum of real estate industry thought leaders who appear as podcast guests.

She gives her listeners a chance to be a fly on the wall as the nation’s best real estate agents candidly share their techniques, what’s worked for them, and what’s definitely not worked for them.

Metcalf has conducted plenty of insightful interviews that aspiring real estate agents would do well listening to including her conversations with real estate market leaders from One Sothebys including CEO Mayi de La Vega as well as Dennis Carvajal , Jorge Uribe , Chris Anthony , Steve Snider , Vanessa Stabile , and Seth Kaufman among others.

On a recent episode, from October 20th, Metcalf interviews Ashton Lewis. Lewis is a mid-twenties agent as well as a member and client of JMPartners BreakthroughLuxury Coaching Membership and is already selling multi-million dollar listings across Atlanta.

Recounting the trials and tribulations that led him to where he is today, Metcalf manages to get Lewis to open up about the challenges he faced at the start of his professional path, how he overcame severe obstacles to reach his goals, and other notable insights that for luxury agents can draw from in tackling the challenges that face them in the current market.

