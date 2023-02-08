Read full article on original website
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMadison, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
captimes.com
Early literacy in Madison spotlight this week
Literacy was once again in the spotlight in Madison this week. Two events continued the conversation about teaching children how to read, focused on what’s known as the “science of reading.”. That is a departure from how many school systems taught children to read for decades, with a...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
Daily Cardinal
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources
In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
captimes.com
Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care
Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
captimes.com
Madison leaders to superintendent: Don't retire yet
Some community leaders are asking Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to delay retirement, arguing his departure after only three years could stunt efforts to improve student performance. Jenkins, who announced Wednesday he plans to retire effective July 28, became the leader of the Madison Metropolitan School District in August 2020....
captimes.com
One way Madison may add lower-cost housing downtown: More floors
Madison leaders are tackling the city's housing shortage with contentious zoning changes — and the latest is new downtown-focused legislation that would add lower-rent apartments by allowing developers to add more stories to buildings. The proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinance, introduced this week by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway...
captimes.com
How long could the MMSD superintendent search take?
It's been less than four years since a Madison schools superintendent last announced they were leaving, as Carlton Jenkins did Wednesday. In May 2019, Jennifer Cheatham said she would depart as MMSD superintendent, leaving the School Board to find a replacement. There’s no specific blueprint for filling the role, and...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
captimes.com
Bucky's Pell Pathway to cover full cost of UW-Madison for Wisconsin Pell students
Under the new Bucky’s Pell Pathway, incoming resident students from low-income families will have the full cost of school covered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The program, which Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin introduced Thursday to the Board of Regents, will meet the full financial need for those who qualify for Pell grants to help them graduate debt free. Pell federal dollars are limited to undergraduates with exceptional financial need but often don't cover the full cost of school, causing many recipients to take out extra loans.
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
Daily Cardinal
Soaring Madison house prices leave Madison residents scrambling for solutions
Housing affordability in Madison has become a significant concern for residents as the prices of homes continue to skyrocket, making it increasingly difficult for people to purchase property. With median home prices reaching record highs in past years as wages fail to keep pace, many are being priced out of...
dailydodge.com
DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc
(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
captimes.com
UW-Madison students create MadHousing dorm review website
Ahead of his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pranav Poddutoori scoured Reddit for guidance on which dorms might be best to live in. Before University Housing assigns residents to their dorm buildings, students send in a ranking of their top preferences. But with 21 residence halls, the options felt overwhelming to Poddutoori. Aside from a few comments from people on internet forums, he struggled to find solid advice on where to live.
Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant
If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
Door County Pulse
Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame
“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
cwbradio.com
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo
Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
Channel 3000
UW-Madison campus roads reopen following slippery conditions that also delayed Metro Transit buses
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution.
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
