It's that time of the year — for chicken wings, that is. According to Reader's Digest, roughly 1.5 billion chicken wings were eaten on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021, which is a wild amount of wings by anyone's standards. Tasting Table turned to an expert to discuss this ever-so-popular game-day snack, and during our exclusive interview at the Sun Wine and Food Fest, Robert Irvine shared his favorite flavors for wings that will accommodate party guests with a variety of different taste palates.

1 DAY AGO