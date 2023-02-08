ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
princesspinkygirl.com

Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake

This copycat Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake recipe has all the components of the classic Dairy Queen frozen treat, simply served as a slice instead of frozen on a stick. Easy to prepare in 15 minutes, it’s loaded with layers of ice cream, hot fudge, magic shell, and peanuts, all pressed on top of graham cracker pieces.
gordonramsayclub.com

Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake

If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
Simplemost

Reese’s new Dipped animal crackers have a coating of peanut butter and chocolate

If you’ve ever chopped up Reese’s peanut butter cups and thrown them into cookie batter, Hershey’s latest product will be right up your alley. The new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers combine the nostalgic childhood snack with chocolate and peanut butter. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, then dipped in milk chocolate.
vpm.org

How to make vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

This recipe appears in Un-Wine’d, which airs Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. on VPM PBS. Watch past seasons and current episodes on the PBS app or PBS website. Check the broadcast schedule for local listings. Discover more recipes here. What You’ll Need:. Vanilla Ice Cream. 4 egg yolks. ½...
Tasting Table

Robert Irvine's Go-To Flavors For Tasty Wings - Exclusive

It's that time of the year — for chicken wings, that is. According to Reader's Digest, roughly 1.5 billion chicken wings were eaten on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021, which is a wild amount of wings by anyone's standards. Tasting Table turned to an expert to discuss this ever-so-popular game-day snack, and during our exclusive interview at the Sun Wine and Food Fest, Robert Irvine shared his favorite flavors for wings that will accommodate party guests with a variety of different taste palates.
Alpha Tango

Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.

Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon Whiskey Review

If you grew up in a whiskey-drinking household, there’s a good chance a bottle of Wild Turkey 101 was the big tom on the shelf. But since 1991, Wild Turkey has also been releasing its cask strength expression, Rare Breed, a blend of 6-, 8-, and 12-year-old bourbons bottled at 116.8 proof (since 2017). Along with Jim Beam’s Booker’s Bourbon in 1987, Rare Breed has been one of the torchbearers of barrel-proof bourbon.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
macaronikid.com

Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie

Packed with Vitamin C, this Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie recipe will put a spring in your step come rain or shine!. You really can’t beat a delicious refreshing smoothie, served up first thing in the morning as part of breakfast or even as an afternoon snack. This smoothie recipe...

