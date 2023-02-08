Read full article on original website
Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Want to keep working at an older age? A social life off the job may help
Dortmund, Germany — An active social life outside of work can have a positive effect on your ability to keep working as you age, results of a recent study by German and Spanish researchers suggest. Using data from 247 middle-aged and 236 older workers who participated in the Dortmund...
Paxlovid Is Super Promising. Why Aren’t More People Getting It?
Paxlovid, a treatment given to certain people who test positive for COVID-19, isn’t new: The oral antiviral was given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2021. Recently, though, the drug is slightly hard to come by: It’s prescribed in less than 20 to 25% of COVID-19 cases in some states, according to reporting from The New York Times.
Work-related stress is fueling America’s mental health crisis. Here are solutions to make it better
Fifty percent of employees say work stress is impacting their personal lives.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting
To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
Remember 'quiet quitting'? 'Quiet hiring' is the new workplace trend of 2023
A workplace expert shares what "quiet hiring" is and what it means for employees.
msn.com
Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep
Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Before you toss expired COVID-19 tests ...
Did you know? The expiration date on your at-home COVID-19 tests may have been extended by the manufacturer. To check, go to covidtests.gov. There you can find a table listing specific brand names and types (including photos), and read up on what the Food and Drug Administration is recommending. If...
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
Davos Tells Employers to Use Ear Pods to Spy On Workers' Brain Activity, Punish Them for Not Working Enough
Leaders from around the world recently convened at Davos, Switzerland to discuss new technologies and plans for the near future. Among the speakers was a futurist and ethicist who promoted the use of neurotechnology that would allow employers, governments, and others to decipher brain activity in unprecedented ways.
Medicare Dental Coverage Shortfall Harming Senior Health — How To Bridge the Gap
Poor dental care can lead to health problems that go beyond just your teeth -- especially for older people. This is a big problem in the United States, where many seniors don't have any dental care at...
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
Phys.org
Retirement-age workers stick around if businesses keep investing in them, says study
Seventy-five million people from the Baby Boomer generation will be retiring by 2030. The departure of this staggering group of workers will leave a wide gap in the workforce, causing concern among employers about how to prepare. With the exodus of the second-largest generation in the U.S. having already begun...
Harvard Health
Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors
Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
Employees are checked out at work more than ever — and it doesn't matter it they're remote, hybrid, or onsite, Gallup study finds
"Feeling connected to the organization's mission or purpose declined substantially," said Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace wellbeing.
Watching children learn how to lie
Psychologists observed young children in real time figuring out how not to tell the truth.
How to Have a ‘Sick Day’ When You Can’t Actually Call Off Work
Pretty much no one wants to work when they’re sick—it’s miserable for you and for anyone you’re around. And medical professionals don’t want us to either. The official recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that people should stay home if they have symptoms associated with a cold, the flu, or COVID-19, and you’ll hear the same advice from doctors about most common illnesses. But even though everybody gets sick, not everybody can stay home from work when they do.
labroots.com
One in Three Health Care Workers Threatened During COVID
A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine highlighted a spike in verbal assaults directed at public health workers during the pandemic. Researchers found that one out of three public health workers experienced at least one form of workplace violence. Researchers also examined the impact of public anger and aggression on these workers’ mental health. This is one of the first studies to explore the pandemic’s impact on the well-being of public health workers.
SELF
New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 1