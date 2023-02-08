Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
ACC basketball odds and rooting guide for February 11
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball doesn’t play again until Tuesday, but every other ACC team will face off today. While the players have some time to rest, SU fans can still have a stake in the rest of the action. I’ll be walking you through what outcomes benefit the Orange and providing odds from DraftKings SportsBook to see how likely they are to happen.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: Preview and Game Thread
When the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team was catapulted out of the NCAA Tournament in the quarterfinals last year by the Northwestern Wildcats, we knew it was going to feel like a long offseason before this team got back on the field. What we didn’t know, was that a...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 76-67 win at Florida State
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team edged the Florida State Seminoles 76-67 on the road Wednesday night. In what marked a continuation of Syracuse winning against the teams it should in the league, the Orange (15-10, 8-6) was able to overcome a six point halftime deficit to defeat the Seminoles (8-17, 6-8) and close out in crunch time.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: third-quarter run gives the Orange 75-67 upset win over #14 North Carolina
The losing streak is finally over. Let’s get that out of the way first for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (16-9, 7-7) most resume-boosting victory to date Thursday night against the #14 North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 8-5). ‘Cuse entered the game with an 0-7 record...
nunesmagician.com
Early signing period roundtable: What do we think of Syracuse football’s 2023 class?
Syracuse Orange football wrapped up its 2023 early signing period by adding a freshman wide receiver from Texas and a transfer long snapper from Fordham. Those two bring the incoming group to 22 total players - 10 on both the offense and defense, and two on special teams. You can also break them down into 13 rookies, six transfers, and three JUCO products.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. #14 North Carolina
Based on our latest bracketology update, the pressure is ramping up for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (15-9, 6-7) if it’s looking to secure a postseason spot in March’s NCAAW Tournament. The Orange, entering its game against the Tar Heels coming off a 79-72 road victory...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse lacrosse: Tyrrell sisters named preseason All-ACC, Mark named Defensive Player of the Week
In the week between game one for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team and game one for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team, both programs have garnered accolades from the ACC. The men picked up theirs from the game one performance of goalie Will Mark, who was named ACC...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Draw and Goalie
At the end of a week of positional previews for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, we’ve finally wound our way around to the draw and goalie positions. On Monday, we took a look at the attack. On Tuesday, we covered the midfield. On Wednesday, we did defense.
Comments / 0