ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

ACC basketball odds and rooting guide for February 11

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball doesn’t play again until Tuesday, but every other ACC team will face off today. While the players have some time to rest, SU fans can still have a stake in the rest of the action. I’ll be walking you through what outcomes benefit the Orange and providing odds from DraftKings SportsBook to see how likely they are to happen.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: Preview and Game Thread

When the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team was catapulted out of the NCAA Tournament in the quarterfinals last year by the Northwestern Wildcats, we knew it was going to feel like a long offseason before this team got back on the field. What we didn’t know, was that a...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 76-67 win at Florida State

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team edged the Florida State Seminoles 76-67 on the road Wednesday night. In what marked a continuation of Syracuse winning against the teams it should in the league, the Orange (15-10, 8-6) was able to overcome a six point halftime deficit to defeat the Seminoles (8-17, 6-8) and close out in crunch time.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Early signing period roundtable: What do we think of Syracuse football’s 2023 class?

Syracuse Orange football wrapped up its 2023 early signing period by adding a freshman wide receiver from Texas and a transfer long snapper from Fordham. Those two bring the incoming group to 22 total players - 10 on both the offense and defense, and two on special teams. You can also break them down into 13 rookies, six transfers, and three JUCO products.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. #14 North Carolina

Based on our latest bracketology update, the pressure is ramping up for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (15-9, 6-7) if it’s looking to secure a postseason spot in March’s NCAAW Tournament. The Orange, entering its game against the Tar Heels coming off a 79-72 road victory...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma

Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Draw and Goalie

At the end of a week of positional previews for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, we’ve finally wound our way around to the draw and goalie positions. On Monday, we took a look at the attack. On Tuesday, we covered the midfield. On Wednesday, we did defense.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy