Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
Nashville Black Market returns with fourth annual Black History Month Expo
The Black History Month Expo returns this weekend! Saturday doors will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Just Love Coffee Cafe – Smyrna
Congratulations to Just Love Coffee Cafe for their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, February 6th at 11am. Just Love Coffee Cafe is located at 1310 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167 9just beside Walgreen’s on the corner of Hazelwood Drive and Old Nashville Hwy) and can be contacted at 615-768-9995.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
murfreesboro.com
615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro
615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Nashville fashion designer prepares for first solo show
A Nashville fashion designer is gearing up for her first solo show, and hopes it inspires other Black designers to follow their passion.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
You can now borrow tools, household items from Nashville Public Library
Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new “Library of Things" program.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville
(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
WSMV
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
mainstreetmaury.com
New owners take over The Factory at Columbia
What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
