Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th

(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Just Love Coffee Cafe – Smyrna

Congratulations to Just Love Coffee Cafe for their grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Monday, February 6th at 11am. Just Love Coffee Cafe is located at 1310 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167 9just beside Walgreen’s on the corner of Hazelwood Drive and Old Nashville Hwy) and can be contacted at 615-768-9995.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro

615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Franklin Drive-In announces closure

It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
FRANKLIN, KY
Sumner County Source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

New owners take over The Factory at Columbia

What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
COLUMBIA, TN

