Related
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
sporf.com
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Man Utd interested in shock swoop for ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as striker alternative to Victor Osimhen
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly placed Tammy Abraham on their transfer wishlist. The Red Devils lost Cristiano Ronaldo in December but brought in Wout Weghorst on-loan to bolster their forward line. However, boss Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a new striker this summer and has identified Napoli’s Victor...
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals. A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and...
Wout Weghorst’s new nickname given by Man Utd team-mate Lisandro Martinez revealed and it’s inspired by Lionel Messi
WOUT WEGHORST'S new nickname given to him by Lisandro Martinez has been revealed. And it was remarkably inspired by the great Lionel Messi. The PSG star slammed Weghorst following Argentina's victory over Holland at the World Cup. Despite Messi's team progressing to the semi-finals, tempers flared at the end of...
Yardbarker
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz sets sights on Real Madrid showdown
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz believes he can make next month's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Diaz has not featured since sustaining a knee injury during the Reds' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on October 9. The Colombian was named in Liverpool's mid-season training camp in Dubai during the World Cup hiatus but suffered a setback after returning to training and flew back to England to undergo surgery on the knee issue.
theScore
Benzema, Messi, Mbappe vying for FIFA POTY award; Mead on women's shortlist
Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and prolific French scorer Kylian Mbappe were named nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player award Friday. They emerged as finalists from an initial 14-player shortlist as selected by national team coaches, captains, players, and international journalists. Benzema took...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
BBC
Marseille 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Record 14-time winners PSG knocked out of French Cup
Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup. Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos' foul on Cengiz Under. Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder...
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title
The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi Arabian clash with four goals in 40 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. The Portuguese superstar’s time in Saudi Arabia had gotten off to a timid start, but the 38-year-old lit up the league on Thursday. Ronaldo scored four goals within the space...
PSG boss confident Messi can face Bayern despite injury
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier said he expects Lionel Messi to be fit to face Bayern Munich in their Champions League first leg.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been named as finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022. Karim Benzema is the other finalist. An original shortlist of 14 was reduced to just three on Friday, with two-time winner Robert Lewandowski among the players to miss the cut. The winner...
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
sporf.com
Harry Redknapp reveals whether Arsenal can win the Premier league
While many remember Harry Redknapp for his time playing at West Ham and managing Tottenham, as a child, he supported Arsenal. And in a recent interview, he gave his opinion on whether they have the minerals to go all the way. After falling short of a Champions League place last...
