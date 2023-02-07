Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...

