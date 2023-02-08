Read full article on original website
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Inside Nova
BRIT Awards name David Guetta Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday's ceremony
David Guetta has been named Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday night's (11.02.23) BRIT Awards with Mastercard. The world-famous French DJ and producer - who is set to perform at the ceremony at The O2 in London with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and is also up for International Song of The Year for 'I'm Good (Blue) ' with Bebe Rexha - has been unveiled as the recipient of the prestigious accolade, which was received by Beyonce's producer Inflo last year.
Inside Nova
Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair and laughing with pals, says Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly says it was a "miracle" to see her friend Jeremy Renner moving around in a wheelchair following his near-tragic snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year’s Day in Lake Tahoe by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Evangeline - who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie 'The Hurt Locker' - says he was "laughing with friends" when she went to see him "the other night".
Inside Nova
John Legend is hands-on dad
John Legend is "happy" to change his baby daughter's diapers. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed little Esti into the world last month and the 44-year-old singer is trying to be as hands-on as possible with the newborn so his spouse can get some rest.
Inside Nova
Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs
Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Inside Nova
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted her ‘American Idol’ stint
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted she would join ‘American Idol’. The 60-year-old singer and choreographer was one of the original judges on the reality show, on which she appeared from 2002 and 2009, and added one of the mediums even predicted she would be sat between fellow panellists Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.
Inside Nova
Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month
Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...
