David Guetta has been named Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday night's (11.02.23) BRIT Awards with Mastercard. The world-famous French DJ and producer - who is set to perform at the ceremony at The O2 in London with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and is also up for International Song of The Year for 'I'm Good (Blue) ' with Bebe Rexha - has been unveiled as the recipient of the prestigious accolade, which was received by Beyonce's producer Inflo last year.

1 DAY AGO