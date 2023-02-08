Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO and Jersey City police investigating 4th hit-and-run in the past 15 days
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fourth hit-and-run in the past 15 days. “The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. Please avoid the area,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
2 fires destroy businesses, residences on Bergenline Avenue in Hudson County
WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a fiery morning in Hudson County as two five-alarm fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue. It was just after 4 a.m. when flames erupted from a nail salon in the 6100 block in West New York, burning down five commercial buildings and one residential […]
5-alarm fire blazes in West New York, NJ; smoky skies reported on the Upper West Side
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
pix11.com
Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
hudsoncountyview.com
1 firefighter injured, 6 people displaced, by 2-alarm blaze on JFK Boulevard in Bayonne
One firefighter was injured and six people were displaced by a two-alarm blaze on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne this afternoon, Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. At about 2:51 p.m. today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to 888 JFK Boulevard, on a report of a fire. Arriving companies...
Murdered Jersey City Teacher Died of Blunt Force Trauma, Strangulation Investigation Reveals
JERSEY CITY, NJ - The preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled the death of a Jersey City woman found deceased in Kearny a Homicide, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. An autopsy performed on Thursday, Feb. 9, determined Luz Hernandez, 33, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. As previously reported, on Tuesday, Feb 7, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. The findings resulted in the Jersey City Police Department contacting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City starts GoFundMe page for families devastated by 4-alarm fire at 10th & Bergenline
The City of Union City has started a GoFundMe page for the families devastated by a four-alarm fire at 10th Street and Bergenline Avenue yesterday. “On Wednesday, February 8 around 8:30 AM a devastating fire took place on Bergenline Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets in Union City,” the city wrote on their website.
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension. Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
22-year-old man shot near Times Square in New York City has died
A man who was shot on 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Times Square has died, according to police.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny
Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide. Reports of a homicide and...
