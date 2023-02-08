Read full article on original website
Oregon lawmakers ponder grants for local news
House Bill 2605 would pay for a resource center to give emergency grants and other support to local journalists and newsrooms and create a workgroup that would produce a report by November 2024 about the state of the journalism industry in Oregon and recommendations for potential policy changes or funding.
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
Oregon employment expected to grow 13% by 2031
Oregon is expected to add about 265,000 new jobs in the next eight years. That’s according to an analysis released Thursday by the Oregon Employment Department. That would represent a 13 percent increase. Job openings at places like restaurants and hotels are expected to grow the fastest, said Sarah...
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
Many Oregon cities and towns say they’re short on industrial land
Dozens of Oregon cities and towns say a shortage of shovel-ready industrial land has cost them economic opportunities, according to a survey conducted as part of the push to make more land available to the state’s semiconductor industry. “Land shortages were reported from Heppner to the Port of Tillamook...
