Brooksville, ME

Ellsworth American

Richard R. Smith

Richard R. Smith passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his closest loved ones, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Richard was born in September of 1958 to his mother, Jane Smith, and his father, the late, William Smith. He then became a big brother to Thomas Smith and the late Benjamin Smith.
SURRY, ME
Ellsworth American

Revisiting Emilie Loring's tales of romance and adventure

BLUE HILL — Emilie Loring is a name unfamiliar to most but once upon a time the seasonal Blue Hill resident wrote 20th century novels of romance and adventure that captured readers worldwide. Loring’s first 30 novels sold over a million copies.
BLUE HILL, ME

