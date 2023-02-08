Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12The Maine WriterMaine State
My Brother Bob Is Addicted to… Where Do We Get Help?Stephen L DaltonBangor, ME
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen KingStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Havana a hidden gem of fine-dining in Bar Harbor, MaineStephen L DaltonBar Harbor, ME
Troopers called to more than 20 crashes following small snowstorm in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Troopers were busy Saturday morning following a small snowstorm in the Bangor area. Maine State Troopers and the Northern Field Troop were called to more than 20 crashes and slide-offs during the small snowstorm, according to a Twitter post by Maine State Police Saturday morning. No...
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Small schools struggle, thrive, and fight to stay open
Enrollment numbers are apt to change as Maine recovers from the pandemic. The state's population has increased by about 20,000 in the past two years, undoubtedly increasing enrollment in some schools. Photo by Lynda Clancy/Penobscot Bay Pilot. Not far from the intersection of Routes 9 and 192 in Wesley, you’ll...
This Ingenious & Unique Window Display in Maine is Award-Winning
I was walking in downtown Waterville with my homies showed me something remarkably creative and I had to share it with you. We were leaving Mainely Brews and walking down Main street. My friend Molly literally pulled me across the street and said, "Look Lizzy!" I looked up to this window display and was immediately blown away.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal
Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
Selectmen in 3 Washington County towns seeking other options to improve EMS service, public hearing set for Feb. 16th
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Selectmen in the Washington County towns of Milbridge, Cherryfield, and Steuben are seeking other options when it comes to their EMS services. Milbridge Town Manager and Police Chief, Lewis Pinkham, says they were notified on December 8th by Petit Manan Ambulance Corps that they would be closing due to funding and licensing issues.
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
U.S. Dept. of Labor investigates death of man who fell from Friendship roof
FRIENDSHIP — A construction company based in Massachusetts is under investigation by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following a workplace fatality that occurred in Friendship, Feb. 7, 2023. At least one Friendship firefighter responded immediately to the scene, at 15 Main Street, after a 2 p.m. call to...
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen King
If you dream of becoming a writer, start today. Learn the craft. Despite what some say about how easy it is, there are formats, rules, and methods to learn. Who better to learn them from than the King of Horror?
Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government. A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside. “The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to...
