Montana State

Paramount+ & Prime Video Strike International ‘Star Trek’ Deal

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tiwI_0kgPQlHp00

Paramount and Prime Video have struck a Star Trek deal for the former’s international streamer outside Canada.

Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature on the streamer later this month, while the third and final season of Picard will premiere day and date with the U.S. in Latin America on February 16 and in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland on February 17. South Korea will premiere at a later date. In addition to airing on Paramount+ , Picard will also stream on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, while in Canada it is available on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

The move is a major coup for Paramount+, which is in the process of building up its streamer outside of the U.S.

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprizing his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on The Next Generation . LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd all star alongside Stewart.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

