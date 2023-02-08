Dollar Tree: 8 Best Food Items To Buy in February

Dollar Tree is a great store for seasonal items such as holiday decor, dinnerware, party supplies and kids’ toys, but you might be surprised at how it’s also a great place to shop for food , depending on what you’re looking for. While you might not be able to get your entire list there, you can catch things that fill in gaps, such as snacks, spices and breakfast foods. February is still pretty cold in most parts of the country, so you’re probably still baking a lot of hot meals and trying to think of solutions for quick meals in general. Here are eight of the best items to buy at Dollar Tree this month.

Spices

Spices are life. Imagine your favorite meats, pastas, casseroles, barbecue and even just everyday breakfast or lunch food without spices! Your palate would be sad, and your food very bland. Spices are essential to great cuisine, but they don’t come cheap in general. Restock your spice cabinet at Dollar Tree with essentials, for just $1.25 each. From basics like salt to gourmet burger seasoning, everyday oregano or onion powder, these are a steal. Take Dollar Tree’s pumpkin spice seasoning — $1.25 for 1.25 ounces. A 1.65-ounce jar is more than three times that at Walmart!

Peanut Butter

If you’re lucky enough not to have a nut allergy, peanut butter might just be a staple in your house, especially if you have any growing kids around — particularly teens. Not only is peanut butter a steadfast partner to jelly, it makes less exciting veggies like carrot sticks and celery an actual treat, and is amazing on apples, too. Or, throw it in the blender with some bananas, chocolate syrup and milk of your choice for a delectable smoothie. At Dollar Tree, you can get a 10-ounce jar of creamy peanut butter for $1.25. A 16-ounce jar of creamy Jiff peanut butter is more than double that price at Walmart.

Instant Oatmeal

Breakfast can be an easy meal to skip because you’re too busy getting ready, or getting kids ready for school, to slow down and make yourself a healthy, protein-packed meal. But you don’t want to skip the most important meal of the day — and Dollar Tree makes this easier with a deal on instant oatmeal by Ralston, six packets for $1.25. A tub of Quaker quick oats is $5.68 at Walmart.

Granola Bars

Another excellent snack for families or busy people on the go is healthy granola bars, easy to pop in a purse, a briefcase, a school lunch or a jacket pocket to tide you over until formal meal time. You can get a box of four for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Frozen Appetizers

If you’re having a quick gathering, just don’t feel like making yourself a big meal or have kids with the munchies that you need to quickly satisfy, Dollar Tree has a ton of quick and easy-to-make frozen appetizers, according to The Daily Meal. From Tyson chicken fries to mini corndogs and easy-to-heat meatballs, you can find all kinds of tasty deals for $1.25 here.

Almond Milk

Not everyone can stomach, or prefers, dairy milk — fortunately, a wide variety of milk alternatives are becoming much more popular, such as almond milk. Use it in cereal, coffee and tea, to make smoothies or even in baking with the same results as dairy. A 32-ounce box of almond milk at Dollar Tree is just $1.25, which is even cheaper than Target’s Good & Gather brand, selling the same size box for $1.79.

Toast ‘Em Breakfast Pastries

One of the best ways to eat on a budget is to relinquish your attachment to brand-name food products. Dollar Tree offers a breakfast pastry called Toast ‘Em that is comparable to Pop Tarts, six pastries to a box in flavors such as blueberry, strawberry, cinnamon sugar and cherry. They’re only $1.25. A comparable box of strawberry Pop-Tarts is $2.99 at Safeway.

Salad Dressing

While Dollar Tree may not always have name brands on its shelves, one brand you can count on is Kraft salad dressings, such as Thousand Island, Zesty Italian and Ranch Dressing. These 8-ounce bottles sell for $1.25, so you could feel comfortable stocking up on several at a time.

