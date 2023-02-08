Fact or Fiction: Lance Guidry to Miami, Pac-12 Heisman Winner, Prime's Record in Year 1

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if DC Lance Guidry is a good hire for the Hurricanes...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Lance Guidry is a good hire for Miami.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Kevin Steele is off to Alabama and Mario Cristobal wasted no time stealing Guidry from Tulane. Miami will pay a $500K buyout to take Guidry from Tulane where he landed after leaving Marshall but it’s well worth it. Last year’s Marshall team was really good on defense giving up 16.2 points a game and were in the top five in numerous FBS defensive categories. He’s not a big name and he hasn’t done it on this type of stage yet but I like this hire a lot.

Dec. 26, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA;Western Kentucky Hilltoppers interim head coach Lance Guidry on the sidelines in the second quarter of the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Ford Field. © Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

2. The Pac-12 can produce a Heisman winner next season.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Marcus Mariota in 2014. That’s the last time a Pac-12 player won the Heisman before Caleb Williams did it this past season. So this is a dumb topic right? I mean after all Williams returns for USC next season and is likely the favorite. It’s not that easy. Back to back winners are as rare as Pac-12 national titles and everything has to go right for Williams to win again. Or Bo Nix at Oregon. Or Michael Penix Jr. at Washington. This year’s Heisman hopeful field saw Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker battle injury, CJ Stroud have the Northwestern game, and overall it wasn’t a great field. Pac-12 QBs don’t get the same exposure as the rest and a perfect season would have to occur. It can be done so the answer is FACT but it’s not that easy.

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

3. Deion Sanders will win six next season.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

There’s a lot of talk about how Deion and Colorado are “coming” and “next” but we need to pump the brakes. This is a 1-11 football team he’s inheriting and I don’t care how much talent he brings in from the portal or from his family it’s going to be tough. TCU as the opener? Should be a loss. Arizona State will be interesting as will Nebraka and they should beat Colorado State but what about PAC 12 play? USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and UCLA all have to be considered losses. And Stanford, Arizona and Washington State are toss ups at best. So if they win two out of conference and three in conference, which will be tough, it’s still a 5-7 season.