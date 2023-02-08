5 Black Personal Finance Influencers You Should Be Following

The personal finance advice available on social media can be hit or miss, but if you know who to follow, you can open yourself up to a wealth of invaluable information . In honor of Black History Month, GOBankingRates is highlighting a few standout BIPOC personal finance influencers who offer advice on everything from how to get ahead in your career to where to invest your money.

If you’re looking to get inspired — and maybe even get rich in the process — consider following these noteworthy influencers.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos

Mandi Woodruff-Santos is a career and negotiation expert. She is the founder of MandiMoney and the co-host of the “Brown Ambition” podcast. Her total social media followers top 52,000, including 30,600-plus followers on TikTok.

“It’s not enough to save and budget,” she told GOBankingRates . “You have to pursue higher earnings and learn how to invest for long-term growth as well.”

Follow her on Twitter , TikTkok and LinkedIn .

Danetha Doe

Danetha Doe is the founder of Money and Mimosas, where she covers investing, financial wellness and more.

“Practice money mindfulness by having a weekly money date,” she told GOBankingRates . “A money date is a time to review your spending habits and investment goals. If you want to achieve success in any area of your life, you have to consistently track it. Your money date is a fun way to track your financial progress.”

Follow her on LinkedIn .

Dasha Kennedy

Dasha Kennedy is a financial activist and founder of The Broke Black Girl Facebook group and blog. Her goal is to use financial education to help women of color kickstart their personal finance journeys.

“From what I’ve seen, other financial advisors talk at young women, not to them, often leaving them to feel ashamed, judged or unsure of their financial future,” she told Elite Daily . “I don’t see a lot of emphasis on spending triggers or economic financial background that is leading young women to debt at an alarming rate. I’ve attended plenty of financial workshops or sat with many financial advisors and I’ve always left feeling like, ‘They don’t get it.'”

Follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Tiffany Aliche

Also known as “The Budgetnista,” Tiffany Aliche shares informative content on budgeting, owning a business, paying down debt, improving your credit, boosting your income and more. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Get Good with Money” and the co-host of the “Brown Ambition” podcast. Alcihe has over 2.5 million followers across social media.

“My parents, who were born and raised in Nigeria, taught me this African proverb: The best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time,” she told PNC My Finance Academy . “The key to money management is to focus on getting really good at one core skill set at a time and move forward from there. You might say, ‘This year, I’m going to practice budgeting. Next year, I’ll focus on the best way to save.’ That’s a great plan!”

Follow her on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

Anthony O’Neal

Anthony O’Neal is the host of the podcast “The Table With Anthony O’Neal.” His mission is to help people gain financial freedom by getting out of debt.

“Growing up, for me, wealth was: What kind of watch do you have? What kind of car do you drive? What kind of house do you live in? How much? But that’s not it,” he said on “The School of Greatness” podcast . “Wealth is inside us. Wealth is: What are you passing down? So, when I really started seeking what […] my purpose [is] in this life, that’s when I found what true wealth is.”

Follow him on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Twitter and Facebook .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Black Personal Finance Influencers You Should Be Following