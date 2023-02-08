ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Adorable Iowa Giraffes Predict This Year’s Super Bowl Winner

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has a fun Super Bowl tradition that involves some of their cutest animals!. On Wednesday afternoon, a couple of Iowa giraffes had a tough choice to make. 5-month-old Bakari and his mother Zola were "asked" to predict the winner of this year's Super Bowl! Basically, logos for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were placed on the fence in front of the two giraffes, and behind each logo was a bundle of branches with green leaves. Whichever branches the giraffes gravitated towards would indicate the winner. So, who did they choose? According to Facebook:
Midwest Farm Family Star In Super Bowl Commercial [WATCH]

Millions of Americans will sit down and watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. Many will be routing for the Chiefs and others for the Eagles. But some will be tuning in to see what kind of commercials we'll be treated to this year. Imagine tuning in on Sunday evening and waiting to see a Super Bowl commercial that features your family! That is what a Midwest farm family is preparing to do.
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings pokes fun at 'The Price Is Right' on air

Here's a Jeopardy! brain-teaser for you: This much-loved host is trying to start the game show version of Anchorman's epic newscaster brawl. Answer: Who is Ken Jennings? As noted by TVLine — which has the video receipts — the Jeopardy! host took direct aim at game-show rival The Price Is Right on Tuesday's episode.
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]

In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?

Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
UNI Will Be Featured On New Amazon Prime Show

Panther Pride will soon be coming to your television screens!. The University of Northern Iowa will be the subject of an upcoming television show. The College Tour is an Amazon Prime Video show that tells the story of different colleges across the United States. Each episode focuses on one university,...
