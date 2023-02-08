Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has a fun Super Bowl tradition that involves some of their cutest animals!. On Wednesday afternoon, a couple of Iowa giraffes had a tough choice to make. 5-month-old Bakari and his mother Zola were "asked" to predict the winner of this year's Super Bowl! Basically, logos for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were placed on the fence in front of the two giraffes, and behind each logo was a bundle of branches with green leaves. Whichever branches the giraffes gravitated towards would indicate the winner. So, who did they choose? According to Facebook:

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO