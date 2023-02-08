Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Was Almost Sent Home
Last night was episode three of the latest season of 'The Bachelor,' and there was plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. So far, Iowa-native Mercedes Northup has managed to stay in the game, but last night she almost ended up going home!. At the start of the episode, it...
Danielle Colby Has Been American Pickin' for Over a Decade — What's Her Net Worth?
Danielle Colby has a few tricks up her sleeve and some of those tricks involve removing said sleeves. Since 2010 she has been one of the hosts of The History Channel's wildly popular antiquing show American Pickers, but that's not the only bullet point on her resume. She's a woman...
American Pickers fans shocked after show shares new post featuring Mike Wolfe and fired co-host Frank Fritz
AMERICAN Pickers fans have discovered a shocking revelation about the show from a recently shared clip. Post-firing, co-host Frank Fritz, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The American Pickers Facebook account posted a video from a season 10...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa
Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Jeopardy! fans are all saying new champ Troy Meyer looks like A-list actor after contestant’s ‘unstoppable’ 2nd win
JEOPARDY! contestant Troy Meyer won his second game on Friday amassing a cool combined total of $62.6K. Fans admitted in various online forums that the exciting newcomer looks "unstoppable" so far and also a bit like actor Bill Hader. The returning champ faced Mark Fabros, a strategy consultant from New...
No Big Deal, Just American Pickers Star Danielle Colby In Her Birthday Suit On A Beach Somewhere
Danielle Colby is back in her birthday suit shortly after her cereal bowl bathtub photo.
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Adorable Iowa Giraffes Predict This Year’s Super Bowl Winner
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has a fun Super Bowl tradition that involves some of their cutest animals!. On Wednesday afternoon, a couple of Iowa giraffes had a tough choice to make. 5-month-old Bakari and his mother Zola were "asked" to predict the winner of this year's Super Bowl! Basically, logos for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were placed on the fence in front of the two giraffes, and behind each logo was a bundle of branches with green leaves. Whichever branches the giraffes gravitated towards would indicate the winner. So, who did they choose? According to Facebook:
Midwest Farm Family Star In Super Bowl Commercial [WATCH]
Millions of Americans will sit down and watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. Many will be routing for the Chiefs and others for the Eagles. But some will be tuning in to see what kind of commercials we'll be treated to this year. Imagine tuning in on Sunday evening and waiting to see a Super Bowl commercial that features your family! That is what a Midwest farm family is preparing to do.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings pokes fun at 'The Price Is Right' on air
Here's a Jeopardy! brain-teaser for you: This much-loved host is trying to start the game show version of Anchorman's epic newscaster brawl. Answer: Who is Ken Jennings? As noted by TVLine — which has the video receipts — the Jeopardy! host took direct aim at game-show rival The Price Is Right on Tuesday's episode.
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]
In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?
Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
UNI Will Be Featured On New Amazon Prime Show
Panther Pride will soon be coming to your television screens!. The University of Northern Iowa will be the subject of an upcoming television show. The College Tour is an Amazon Prime Video show that tells the story of different colleges across the United States. Each episode focuses on one university,...
