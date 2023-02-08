Read full article on original website
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in Florida
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
gamblingnews.com
Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot
The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon.
wqcs.org
Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
cw34.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
850wftl.com
20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
Glass Mansion in Jupiter, Florida, Has a Private Dock With Room for a 70-Foot Yacht
The five-bedroom home is in the high-end Admirals Cove enclave, with a pool and spa, a rooftop platform, a wine vault and a covered outdoor kitchen
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
cbs12.com
Fire Photos: Firefighters combat RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie had firefighters working quickly to combat the inferno. The St. Lucie Fire District was able to capture the moment firefighters battled the smoke and flames. Fire officials said at around 1:49 p.m. on...
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing multiple charges of elderly abuse. A welfare check last week prompted the arrest.
