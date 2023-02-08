Read full article on original website
Merrill Girls Basketball Outlasts Wisconsin Rapids
Merrill defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Basketball, 56-46. Kristin Radtke had 15 points and Sydney Holberg added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Aliyah Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Wisconsin Rapids. Rapids scoring: Radtke 15, Holberg 13, Redcloud 6, Jennings 5, Neilitz 3, Ross 2, Schaeffer...
Lavicka and Hartwig Combine for 41 Points; Athens Girls Get Past Auburndale
The Athens girls slipped past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 56-51. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Ellenbecker 8, Hartwig 23, So. Coker 7. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 11, Becker 4, M. Krings 8, Grimm 8, Stanton 1, Schulte 2, Aue 13. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
Wrensch and Schmidt Combine for 38 in Stratford’s Win over Rib Lake
Stratford defeated Rib Lake 58-45 in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball. Stratford scoring: Seitz 7, Wrensch 20, Bruesewitz 2, Zaleski 3, Hadlock 8, Schmidt 18. Rib Lake stats requested this season, not provided.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Hangs Close Before Falling to LaCrosse Central
LaCrosse Central edged Wisconsin Rapids in nonconference boys basketball, 57-50. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Lemieux 8, Fox 9, Mathews 16, Jungwirth 17.
Pittsville Boys Trimmed by Wild Rose
The Pittsville Panthers were trimmed by Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-39. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 7, Dy. Luther 3, Hardinger 3, Friday 3, Gudel 5, Bowden 10, Da. Luther 8.
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Downs Antigo
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Jossie Scores 32, SPASH Girls Down Marshfield in 2 OT to Clinch Share of WVC Title
With the Win SPASH Clinches at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 1, Kolbeck 9, Charron 4, Minsaas 11, Abney 1, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 21, Wucherpfennig 6. SPASH Scoring:. Adaleah Nest 8. Lydia Johnson. Brittany Beadles7. Jacinta Zdroik. Ellie Strong. Katie Kornowski. Aubree Itzen...
Neillsville Clinches Title, Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Schurk Nets 30 Points in Pacelli’s Win over Almond-Bancroft
Pacelli picked up a 60-52 Central Wisconsin Conference win over Almond-Bancroft. Cam Schurk led the Cardinals with 30 points. Almond-Bancroft was led by Ayden Phillips with 25 points and TJ Lamb’s 22 points. Report (14) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 9, Mayer 10, Jeidy 2, Awe 6, Martin 1, Schurk...
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford
Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2.
Edgar Girls Edge Stratford
Edgar edged out Stratford in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 41-39. Stratford scoring: Berg 6, Kraus 12, Linzmaier 4, Christopherson 12, Hollatz 3, Yoder 2. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 16, Wirkus 9, Schnelle 2, Davis 4, Skrzpczuk 7, Yonker 2.
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2.
Awe Nets Double-Double as Pacelli Gets Past W-B
Pacelli defeated Wittenberg-Birnamwood in CWC boys basketball, 68-54. Jaydon Awe led Pacelli with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Logan Mayer added 21 points, with Andrew Van Order adding 11 points. Report (35) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 11, Mayer 21, Schurk 9, Martin 2, Awe 25.
Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats DeForest
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Mosinee Girls Dump Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Girls Basketball, 72-33. Mosinee scoring: Selle 9, Baars 4, Kramer 6, Wayerski 6, Kramer 8, Fitzgerald 4, Carattini 4, Jirschele 15, Gorski 1, Munoz 15.
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class. A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. More information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting inductees or the WBCA.
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M.
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the 1st and 2nd intermissions. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North-Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.
Laura Lenz
Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.
