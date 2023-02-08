Read full article on original website
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
Comprehensive School Counseling Grant Recipients Include Fulton, Marshall County Schools
INDIANAPOLIS — In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education recently announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools and community partners, including Caston School Corporation of Fulton County and Twin Lakes School Corporation of Marshall County. This funding...
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
Warsaw High Theatre Cast Earns Top State Honors
The cast of Warsaw Community High School’s theatre department placed first Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Indiana Thespians State Competition for their performance of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer. The cast was also awarded “Chapter Select,” allowing them to perform at the International Thespian Festival...
Parkview YMCA Is Offering Free A1C Screens Tuesday, Friday
WARSAW — Parkview Warsaw YMCA is offering free A1C screens from 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Testing will take place in the Parkview Center for Healthy Living inside the Parkview Warsaw YMCA. After each individual is tested, YMCA staff...
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
MILFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY, KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, INDIANA CASH & INVESTMENTS COMBINED STATEMENT – 2022
Local Beginning Cash Ending Cash Fund & Inv. Balances & Inv. Balances Number Local Fund Name January 1, 2022 Receipts Disbursements December 31, 2022 Governmental Activities 100 General Operating $333,409.17 $334,102.22 $325,567.45 $341,943.94 200 Gift 9,547.32 13,650.24 14,708.36 8,489.20 201 Rainy Day 139,680.01 45,000.00 0.00 184,680.01 226 Renter’s Security Deposit Fund 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00 276 State Technology Fund 0.00 408.30 408.30 0.00 279 ARP Grant Fund 0.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 0.00 400 Lirf 47,037.46 9,138.00 15,905.63 40,269.83 801 Evergreen Pass-Through Fund 0.00 24.49 24.49 0.00 803 Payroll 0.00 26,907.76 26,907.76 0.00 Total All Funds $530,423.96 $439,231.01 $393,521.99 $576,132.98.
Barn & Business Returns For Seventh Annual Free Networking, Learning Event
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will be hosting their seventh annual Barn & Business networking and learning event. This free event will be held from 6:30-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. A hot breakfast will be served buffet-style, followed by a keynote speaker and table discussions.
Council Chooses Two For Opioid Committee After Split Vote
WARSAW — The county will be receiving a lot of money from the national opioid settlement, but who should sit on the opioid committee for the county was a bone of contention for the Kosciusko County Council Thursday. Council President Mike Long said two new committees were brought to...
Goshen Theater Summer Camp Registration Opens
GOSHEN — GTDC Summer Camp 2023 takes place from June 12 to June 30 at the Goshen Theater. Students ages 8-14 years will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will rotate through acting, dance, technical and music classes every day to create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family and fans at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Grace College To Host ‘Senior Art/Design Portfolio’ Exhibit
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will showcase the thesis portfolios of 16 art majors in an exhibition on campus this winter. The exhibition for the Senior Art Show will take place now through Thursday, March 2 at the Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake. The senior students will hold a public reception from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
See Is New County Dispatch Director
WARSAW — Amanda See is the new Kosciusko County dispatch director. Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced the news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. “She was a full-time dispatcher years ago,” said Smith. “She’s finishing out her time with her current...
Goshen Theater’s Drama Club Spring Showcase Is April 15
GOSHEN — Come celebrate the hard work of Goshen Theater’s acting, dance and vocal students at their Spring Showcase. The showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 216 S. Main St., Goshen. Tickets can be purchased here.
