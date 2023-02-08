CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO