fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP
According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery
Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot.
$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
Police seek group who burglarized suburban gun shop, Mag Mile clothing store
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
