Kelsea Ballerini Teases Bedroom Video With Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini is leaning heartfirst. Amid dating rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea has shared a new TikTok seemingly further teasing the romance. Responding to a...
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors at the Grammys (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini brought the sunshine in a stunning yellow gown as she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night!. She dished with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Rachel Lindsay on being nominated for her song “Heartfirst” and touring, but played coy when asked about her love life amid those Chase Stokes dating rumors!
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Seemingly Confirm Romance With PDA at LAX
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini aren't hiding their love. The pair were spotted showing some PDA at LAX airport on Jan. 29, all but confirming their romance after several weeks of rumors. The "Outer Banks" star and the country musician first sparked speculation about a relationship when Stokes shared a...
Morgan Evans Breaks Down What He Is ‘Grateful’ for After Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘Only Thing You Can Control Is You’
AFF-USA/Shutterstock Focusing on his future. Morgan Evans opened up about the lessons he learned following his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. “The only thing you can control is you and how you feel and what you’re doing,” Evans, 37, shared on an episode of The Bobby Bones Show, which aired on Wednesday, February 1. “Thankfully, I […]
msn.com
Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach
If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know
As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
Popculture
Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic
A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
People
