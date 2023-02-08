ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods

ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Midwest Farm Family Star In Super Bowl Commercial [WATCH]

Millions of Americans will sit down and watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. Many will be routing for the Chiefs and others for the Eagles. But some will be tuning in to see what kind of commercials we'll be treated to this year. Imagine tuning in on Sunday evening and waiting to see a Super Bowl commercial that features your family! That is what a Midwest farm family is preparing to do.
Illinois’ Top Super Bowl Snacks are THE BEST

Are you warming up for the game on Sunday? No, I know you're not playing, I mean are you warming up your stomach, to eat!. Sure, there's a holiday totally devoted to eating, in November and obviously we're thankful for it... but there's another 'holiday,' in February that is packed with just about the same amount of delicious fun.
The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023

The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
Most Popular Super Bowl Foods Vary by State

While Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most exciting days of the NFL season, it isn’t just the action on the field that football fans eagerly look forward to. It’s also the food. Bid-on-Equipment performed a study that investigated the top game-day foods from each state, and...
Adorable Iowa Giraffes Predict This Year’s Super Bowl Winner

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has a fun Super Bowl tradition that involves some of their cutest animals!. On Wednesday afternoon, a couple of Iowa giraffes had a tough choice to make. 5-month-old Bakari and his mother Zola were "asked" to predict the winner of this year's Super Bowl! Basically, logos for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were placed on the fence in front of the two giraffes, and behind each logo was a bundle of branches with green leaves. Whichever branches the giraffes gravitated towards would indicate the winner. So, who did they choose? According to Facebook:
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Local bakeries, grocery stores prepare for the Super Bowl weekend

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Grocery stores and bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region are seeing a rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties this Sunday. Rastelli Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty said they spent the last several weeks preparing their menus, scheduling staff and ordering extra cheese, meats and dips."They eat for football, and they want the calories and the carbs. They want the snack food," Dougherty said. "Even though we were in the Super Bowl, I think it was 2018, it's bigger this year."Lashelle Curcio's going all in for her Super Bowl party even though she has no clue how...
Midwest Elementary School Attempts A Guinness World Record [WATCH]

An elementary school in the state of Wisconsin attempted one of the more unique Guinness World Records you'll ever see and it was all for a worthy cause. Not only does Red Apple Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin, believe they broke a world record, but they also donated thousands of boxes of cereal to various food pantries and organizations in their local area.
Only this Arizona city will have biggest Mexican Pizza ever for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year. It’s called the Big A** Mexican Pizza, and it’ll be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.
