WLOS.com

New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
grovewood.com

Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville

An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WCNC

Man accused of planting IED at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in 2021 indicted by federal grand jury

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Former Tuscola football coach may land new gig

Less than a month after resigning from his position as head football coach at Tuscola High School following allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Brookshire has been offered a position in Swain County Schools. According to the human resources department at Swain County Schools, Brookshire has been recommended for a temporary...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
BURLINGTON, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for most mountain counties ahead of expected wintry mix

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A WEATHER WARN DAY has been issued for Saturday night through Sunday night for a messy wintry mix. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for locations above 3,500' in the mountains and all of Haywood County from 7 P.M. Saturday night to midnight Monday. These spots could see significant snow between 2" and 10", up to a tenth of an inch of ice and gusty winds to 40 mph.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

